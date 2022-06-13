ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Sinks to 18-Month Low, Leading Cryto Selloff

Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin is trading around the lowest in 18...

Bloomberg

Spotify to Slow Hiring Plans, Cites Economic Uncertainty

Spotify Technology SA will slow hiring growth by 25%, the latest sign of how fears of a recession are weighing on the economy. The world’s largest on-demand audio service has been on a hiring spree for years, adding more than 2,000 employees between 2019 and 2021 for a total of 6,617 at the end of last year. The company will continue to add headcount in the coming months, but it will adjust its plans in light of macroeconomic factors, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek said in a note to staff Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

The Fed Tried to Protect Main Street. Now It May Have to Make Everyone Suffer

It feels like ages ago, but it was 15 short years this month that the Great Financial Crisis hit the front pages, with the collapse of two Bear Stearns hedge funds caught in the subprime mortgage meltdown. The list of casualties would grow to include Merrill Lynch, Wachovia, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and, most famously, Lehman Brothers, all of which ceased to exist as large publicly traded companies. The damage to the financial system was eventually contained—in no small part because of the efforts of the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, in the real economy, millions lost their jobs and homes.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

The Investors Putting Billions Into Climate Tech Don't Plan to Stop Now

Sign up to receive the Green Daily newsletter in your inbox. Bill Gates is worried about a dark period ahead for the global economy. “We’re going to go through a winter period for a number of years,” he warned a room full of go-getting green entrepreneurs last week, lamenting at a TechCrunch event that their success had come up against bad timing.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

How to Access the UK Cost-of-Living Support Package

The UK’s cost-of-living crisis is poised to become more painful in coming months, with energy bills set to jump again in October, when a price cap is adjusted, and the Bank of England raising this year’s peak inflation forecast to more than 11%. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Wellington’s Jean Hynes Speeds Up Hiring, Unfazed by Bear Market

Bear markets tend to herald lean times in the investment business. Not at Wellington Management. Rather than retrench, Chief Executive Officer Jean Hynes is planning to add about 500 people in the next two years. She sees the wipeout in stocks and bonds as an opportunity to expand while rivals face potential cost cuts.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Credit Cards at 20%, Mortgages Near 6%: The Fed's Rate Hikes Are Already Having an Impact

US credit-card rates have soared past 20%, mortgage costs have climbed to the highest since 2008 and companies are having a harder time borrowing money. The Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking cycle to tame decades-high inflation is expected to take months to fully filter through the economy. But the impact has been immediate for the millions of people who need a loan today to pay bills, go to college, buy a home or expand their business.
CREDITS & LOANS
Bloomberg

Global Bonds Are on Cusp of Bear Market as Fed Faces Reckoning

Global bonds are on the cusp of entering a bear market after the fastest US inflation in four decades fueled bets the Federal Reserve will make its biggest interest-rate hike since 1994 this week. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, which tracks total returns from investment-grade government and corporate bonds, has...
MARKETS
Bloomberg

ECB Speeds Up Work on Crisis Tool After Italian Bond Blowout

The European Central Bank accelerated work on a new tool to combat unwarranted jumps in euro-area bond yields as markets strain at the prospect of the first interest-rate increases in more than a decade. Following an emergency meeting Wednesday, convened after Italian yields surged to the highest since Europe’s sovereign-debt...
WORLD
Bloomberg

ECB Plans Steps at Emergency Meeting to Address Market Crisis

European Central Bank officials will be invited to sign off on the reinvestment of bond purchases conducted under the now-halted pandemic emergency program, a crisis response that they flagged in their decision last week, according to people familiar with the matter. Policy makers are holding an emergency meeting starting at...
MARKETS
Bloomberg

'Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast' Full Show 6/15/2022

Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets. This show is simulcast worldwide on Bloomberg Television and Radio. (Source: Bloomberg)
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

World’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the Price

Even after central banks recognized they got their inflation calls wrong last year, they’ve continued to flub their policy guidance, threatening greater damage to their credibility, roiling markets and undermining the pandemic recovery. The Federal Reserve is now expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday, just...
BUSINESS

