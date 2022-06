PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A $13.6 billion state budget passed the Rhode Island House late Thursday, sending it to the Senate for a vote. The House version of the budget for the 2023 fiscal year accelerates phasing out the car tax, eliminating what would have been the final year of the tax next year at a cost of $64 million. That means nearly all residents would not receive another automobile excise bill. East Providence operates on a different fiscal year than most municipalities.

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO