Peyton Hillis is on the road to recovery. The former NFL running back, who’s been hospitalized after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Fla. last Wednesday, is off a ventilator, according to his girlfriend, singer/actress Angela Cole. On Wednesday, Cole took to Instagram to provide an update on Hillis’ condition and called him a “hero” after he reportedly saved his two children from drowning at the beach. “A hero. ❤️. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital,” Cole wrote in her post, which included a video collage of the couple. “Peyton is off the ventilator...

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO