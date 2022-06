YORK COUNTY, Pa. — No pool? No problem. Thanks to a relatively new online platform called Swimply, you could be taking a dip with just a few clicks this summer. “We were at the right place at the right time with a product and a service people really needed," said Asher Weinberger, the chief operating officer and one of the co-founders of Swimply.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO