Choosing a Trustworthy Car Repair Mechanic

Schneider Electric USA is recalling 1.4 million circuit-breaker boxes sold at home improvement and hardware stores nationwide because they can overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards.The recall involves Square D QO Plug-On Neutral Load Centers installed in homes, recreational vehicles and commercial establishments, including restaurants, manufacturing plants and warehouses, the company stated in a notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission. Lexington, Kentucky-based Schneider has received one report of a loose wire, it said.The recalled equipment was sold online and across the U.S. at stores including Home Depot, Lowe's and Menards from February 2020 through January 2022. The...

INDUSTRY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO