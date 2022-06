According to their Facebook page, Bill’s Grill & Bar is now open in La Grange. “Bills Grill of Wilson and Blackcreek is thrilled to bring its down home country cooking PLUS Full bar to the quaint town of La Grange, NC! Bills Grill is known for its delicious, home style country cooking! Our restaurant’s are family owned and operated. From our good old fashioned burgers to our gourmet steaks, we look forward to serving you in the future”

LA GRANGE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO