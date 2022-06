Many of you are probably familiar with the Mobile, Alabama duo Muscadine Bloodline. If not, you’re missing out. The duo, composed of Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster, released their first single in 2016, and the rest has been history. Since then, they have been one of the best country music acts in the country, and are doing their part in saving southern country music. This much is evident in their most recent release. Their sophomore album, Dispatch to 16th Ave., […] The post Muscadine Bloodline’s Gary Stanton Is Lowkey The King Of Sharing Unreleased Bangers On Instagram first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MOBILE, AL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO