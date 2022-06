Photo courtesy of Alexander Schimmeck/UnsplashedAlexander Schimmeck. $142M in loan cancellations for more than 12,000 NC borrowers. Over 12,000 NC student loan borrowers from the Corinthian College have a good reason to be overwhelmed with joy. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement last week after the U.S. Department of Education announced it would cancel all remaining federal student loans for students who attended any college run by Corinthian Colleges. In North Carolina, 12,470 borrowers will receive a total of $142.1 million in loan relief. Across the United States a total of 560,000 borrowers will receive $5.8 billion in relief.

3 DAYS AGO