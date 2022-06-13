Cubs look to stop skid in game against the Padres

San Diego Padres (37-24, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-36, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.61 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-5, 4.79 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -133, Cubs +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to break a six-game losing streak when they take on the San Diego Padres.

Chicago has a 23-36 record overall and an 11-20 record at home. Cubs hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

San Diego has a 20-11 record on the road and a 37-24 record overall. The Padres have gone 23-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 RBI for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 14-for-37 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 27 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .269 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Padres: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: day-to-day (groin), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Adrian Morejon: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.