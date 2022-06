It was reported yesterday by Raj Giri that Sasha Banks had been released by WWE. Now, further details about Banks’ WWE status are coming out. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that he spoke with Giri earlier in the afternoon before the report was made and reached out to WWE. The representative he spoke to heard nothing about Banks’ release either way but did note that they saw Giri’s tweet. Regarding Banks’ status, nothing has been confirmed, but nothing has been refuted either. Contacts close to the public relations team in WWE had heard nothing of Banks’ reported departure as of 8 PM ET last night.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO