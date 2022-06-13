ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

EV Maker Electric Last Mile Solutions Files For Bankruptcy

 4 days ago

U.S. commercial electric vehicle maker Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (ELMS) said on Sunday it is planning to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, after a review of its products and commercialization plans. The move comes after the Troy, Michigan-based company disclosed a probe by...

