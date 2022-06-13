Ballet Nouveau School presents Wicked at the Bowie CPA, Jun 19

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minnesota teenagers are flying to New York City next week to compete in a national musical theater competition called "The Jimmy Awards."This is a big deal for those dreaming of bright lights and big cities. Track records show the winners of the Jimmy Awards punch their ticket to Broadway, and in some cases, Hollywood.Last week, Hennepin Theatre Trust announced who they were nominating to represent Minnesota at the coveted Jimmy Awards, and Adam Jones, who just graduated from Hill Murray High School, and Lizzie Semington, who will be a senior at Edina High School, were nominated among...

