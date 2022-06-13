ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana’s Heat Wave, When Will it End?

By Bruce Mikells
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Louisiana residents are baking in another day of excessive heat and that has prompted many of you to ask, "when will it end"? Of course, those who have lived in The Boot for more than a summer or two know it gets hot and stays hot here for most of the...

cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Louisiana is seeing a 'rash' of fish kills due to soaring temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is seeing a "rash" of fish kills across the state, and more are possible soon, according to the state's wildlife agency. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the combination of soaring temperatures and storms are causing hypoxia, or the depletion of oxygen in water, that is leading to more fish kills.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Severe Storms, Record Heat – Louisiana Could See Both Today

Louisiana residents weary of record heat and humidity could catch a small break from the current heatwave today. However, that break in the higher than average temperatures could come at a cost. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that much of the state could be in line for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Warns of Potential Fish Kills Throughout the State

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Warns of Potential Fish Kills Throughout the State. On June 16, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported a rash of fish kills in the state’s central and southern regions, caused in part by a combination of high temperatures and storms. The combination of conditions is causing hypoxia, or a lack of oxygen in the water, which according to the LDWF will result in more fish kills.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Too many Atchafalaya wrecks

Two public officials are trying to do something about increasing accidents on the 18-mile-long Atchafalaya Basin Bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), know what’s happening. The two men live in Lafayette...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Multiple burn bans issued for northeast Louisiana parishes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some northeast Louisiana residents are now under a burn ban. Sheriff’s offices in LaSalle Parish and Caldwell Parish say burn bans are in effect there. The Caldwell Parish Police Jury issued its burn ban on June 15, 2022. In LaSalle, the sheriff’s office announce the burn ban on June 13, 2022.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#National Weather Service#Saharan#The Weather Service#Heat Advisories
KPEL 96.5

Teenage Snoball Stand CEO From Louisiana Gets Support from His Community After Receiving Backlash for ‘Offensive’ Flavor

A teenage snoball stand owner from Louisiana is apologizing after receiving backlash over a flavor that some deemed offensive. Zein Clayton has made headlines for being a teenager with the #1 snoball in Louisiana. Clayton says he opened The Meltdown Snoballs while isolated during the pandemic. The Brusly teen has since grown his business, quickly becoming a local favorite.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kalb.com

What caused the Cottonport fish kill?

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, June 12, KALB began receiving reports of hundreds of dead fish floating in Bayou Rouge in Cottonport. The phenomenon is known as a fish kill, and it is a common, yet tragic occurrence in Louisiana. The following Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and...
COTTONPORT, LA
houmatimes.com

Search in Idaho River for 21-year-old Raceland Native Continues

A search is underway in Idaho for Raceland native Everrette Jackson after reports say he was swept away in a river while tubing over the weekend. Jackson, a 21-year-old Lafourche Parish native, played on the Louisiana State University Eunice basketball team for the 2020-2021 school year as a freshman and was a student at the school for the Spring 2022 semester. According to the Gem County Sheriff’s Office, they continue to search the Payette River west of Washinton Street bridge in Emmett and downstream towards Letha. “GCSO received a report that on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m., twenty-two year old Everett Jackson fell from a raft along the river and is currently missing. Jackson’s family has been notified. GCSO continues to search by jet ski and jet boat and asks that the public stay clear of the river as they search. The Payette River is currently flowing at a rate that presents a danger to anyone not using a motorized craft,” stated a release. Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder told NBC News that Jackson was tubing with a group of 5 friends when the incident unfolded. “The water is extremely difficult right now,” he said. “I’ve communicated with the family and everything that, because it’s so murky, you can’t see anything in the water, and it’s flowing so strong. We’re probably not going to locate him until the water drops significantly,” a release stated. Gem County is located about 40 miles northwest of Boise, Idaho.
RACELAND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited For Oyster Violations for Allegedly Taking Oysters from an Unapproved Polluted Area

Three Louisiana Men Cited For Oyster Violations for Allegedly Taking Oysters from an Unapproved Polluted Area. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on June 13, 2022, that on June 10, 2022, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged oyster fishing violations in Lafourche Parish. Marco Dominguez-Aguilar, 21, Daniel...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Rapper Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges in Federal Court

Louisiana Rapper Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Javorious Scott, aka Jaydayoungan, age 24, a Bogalusa, Louisiana, resident and rapper was sentenced by United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a sentence of time served after serving approximately seven months imprisonment, one year of supervised release, a $5,500.00 fine and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(n)(1) and 924(a)(1)(D), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ishais Price (“Price”), 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Sarah S. Vance for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising from a staged automobile accident with a tractor-trailer in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy