Heat Advisory issued June 13 at 3:16AM CDT until June 13 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS

..The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .No rainfall is expected in the Minnesota River basin through this weekend. The Minnesota River at Montevideo is expected to fall below.
(Redwood Falls, MN)--The Redwood Falls Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 25 year-old Lynnaya Williamson. She was last seen, on foot, in Granite Falls on June 11 in the early morning hours wearing a red jacket, black shirt, shorts and carrying a tan backpack. Lynnaya does have ties to the Twin Cities Metro Area.
Ronald M. Morris, age 79, of Renville, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, while enroute to the Olivia Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Trevor Bailey will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to the services all at the church in Renville. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.
A woman was injured when her SUV struck a safe that had fallen out of a pickup in Cottonwood County. The incident happened in Bingham Lake Monday morning at about 7:45 a.m. Mya Kathryn Mickelson, 20, of Springfield was westbound on Highway 60 when her Jeep Compass struck the safe, which fell out of the GMC Sierra as it turned westbound onto Highway 60 from County Road 44.
Moni Welch, 80, of Kerkhoven, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Her memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Kerkhoven and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
A Redwood County man died in a farm accident Thursday afternoon. At 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release stating an adult male has died in a farm accident near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. According to Sheriff’s Department, at...
REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man in Redwood County has died following a farm accident Thursday afternoon. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in Sundown Township, which is southeastern Redwood County, south of the city of Clements. In a release, the sheriff’s office says a man...
(Olivia MN-) Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says Judge Keith Helgeson Wednesday found 31-year-old Jacob Kramer of Hector guilty of violating his predatory offender registration requirements for a sixth time. Kramer failed to notify the proper authorities that he was in possession of a vehicle. Under predatory offender registration requirements, Kramer is required to notify authorities of all vehicles registered to, or regularly driven by him. In this case, Kramer had a Buick registered to him that was not known to law enforcement authorities. He will be sentenced on August 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Renville County Courthouse. This is Kramer’s sixth predatory offender registration violation, and he faces up to 43 months in prison.
(Willmar MN-) Republican candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar and Spicer Monday on a campaign visit. During an interview on KWLM, Jensen said rising energy prices are the fault of government policy that has regulated existing energy sources to death. He said on the one hand, Governor Walz and President Biden want to increase the purchase and use of electric cars, but at the same time they use the permitting process to prevent mining of copper and nickel in northern Minnesota which is vital for batteries...
(Granite Falls MN-) The Pride of the Pacific Airshow takes place at the Granite Falls Airport Saturday, put on by the Fagen Fighters World War 2 Museum. This is Fagen's 4th airshow since 2012, and Coordinator Evan Fagen says this year's show focuses on what happened in the Pacific during World War 2...
(Willmar MN-) With about 5 months to go before the election, clear differences are emerging between the candidates for the new Minnesota Senate District 16. DFLer Fernando Alvarado of Willmar is taking on incumbent Republican Andrew Lang of Olivia. In 2020 Lang beat Alvarado, a former Willmar City Council Member, in Senate District 17 68% to 32%. Lang this week reiterated his opposition to Minnesota coming under the control of California's Clean Car Standards, which are designed to increase availability of electric cars to consumers. Alvarado says he thinks it's a good idea...
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man is in jail in connection with a Saturday night drug bust in Flandreau. Based on a recent felony drug arrest, Flandreau police executed a search warrant of a Flandreau residence. During the search, police discovered 3.8 ounces of methamphetamine, 7.6 ounces of marijuana...
Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
Comments / 0