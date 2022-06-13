ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Baby’s legacy continues, organs donated

By Michele Silva
 5 days ago

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Grayson Stull. The...

Tennessee Society
Tennessee Health
WTVC

Second bear incident in less than a week in East Tennessee

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating the second bear attack in less than a week in East Tennessee. This time the incident was in Sevierville. TWRA says that a 90-year-old woman was sitting on her porch swing at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Beans mistaken for dope cost four people their freedom

It looked like a perfect drug bust. A routine traffic stop with suspicious occupants in the car? Check. Multiple types of probable cause? Check. Nearly $10,000 in multiple bundles secured by rubber bands? Check. Six plastic bags containing more than 1,250 grams of brown powder that looked like heroin? Check.
newstalk987.com

Authorities Are Investigating a Cabin Fire in Sevier County

Authorities are investigating a cabin fire in Sevier County. Sevier County fire officials responding to the large cabin fire near Pittman Center early Saturday morning at 3044 East Parkway. The small group of people that reported the fire, ran toward the home to check if anyone was inside but told...
wvlt.tv

Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An hour after posting an AMBER Alert, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the alert for 14-year-old Alexis Byrn. According to a post, police found Byrn and Nathaniel Covington in Clarksville, Indiana. The TBI said Byrn is safe and Covington is in custody. The Tennessee Bureau...
WATE

Madisonville couple scorched by solar panel loan

In February, 28 solar panels were installed on Ernie and Sharon Villalobos's roof, however, they were not turned on. After months of trying to get answers, the couple called 6 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Don Dare to try and get help. They were desperate at the time because they said no one from the solar company answered their messages.
MADISONVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman charged after toddler found wandering alone in street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested after her toddler was found wandering alone in the street, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a call saying a two- or three-year-old child was wandering in the street alone around 5 p.m. on Friday, the report stated. Officers said they found the child near Mynatt Road, a “busy thoroughfare.” Officers then reportedly contacted Heather Sicola, the child’s mother, who appeared to be intoxicated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Power restored after outage in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Most customers’ power has been restored after an outage impacted over 24,000 people in sections of West Knoxville late Tuesday. According to Lenoir City Utilities Board, crews were working at four substations to restore power overnight. On LCUB’s outage map, the larger outages are near Pellissippi Parkway. “Approximately 24,000 residential and […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Large power outage reported in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage is impacting over 20,000 people in sections of West Knoxville. According to Lenoir City Utilities Board, crews are working to identify the issue and restore power. On LCUB’s outage map, the larger outages are near Pellissippi Parkway. There are currently no large outages being shown on Knoxville Utilities […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Authorities Asking for Help to Find Three Women who Allegedly Stole Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Merchandise

Knoxville Police and East Tennessee Crime Stoppers are looking for three women who they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Nike Unite store. The three women walked into the store and began to put several items in their bags. They later walked out of the store without paying and got into a four-door black car believed to be a Buick.

