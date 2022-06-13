Baby’s legacy continues, organs donated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested after her toddler was found wandering alone in the street, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a call saying a two- or three-year-old child was wandering in the street alone around 5 p.m. on Friday, the report stated. Officers said they found the child near Mynatt Road, a “busy thoroughfare.” Officers then reportedly contacted Heather Sicola, the child’s mother, who appeared to be intoxicated.
