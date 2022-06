So, chin-ups vs pullups for bigger arms, which do you think is better?. “Should you do chinups or pullups if you want to build bigger arms. This video is finally here to answer the question for you and help you to build big arms fast. As with any situation where you pit two popular exercises head to head, you are going to get people who defend each one. I’m going to do the same, and give you the best parts about both the pullup and chinup and how they work different parts of the arm so that you can decide which arm exercise you want to focus on.”

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO