Indian shares fall over 2.5%, rupee hits fresh low ahead of inflation data

By Tanvi Mehta
Reuters
 4 days ago
BENGALURU, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares sank more than 2.5% on Monday and the rupee hit an all-time low as growing fears of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve roiled investor sentiment in the run-up to domestic inflation data.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended down 2.6% at 15,774.4, its lowest level since July 2021, while the BSE index (.BSESN) fell 2.7% to 52,846.7.

All eyes were on inflation data due later in the day. The consumer price index likely slipped modestly in May, but stayed well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for a fifth consecutive month, according to a Reuters poll. read more

"The Indian market's valuations continue to be uninspiring, especially of consumption sectors and 'quality' stocks," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

"Financials remain one of the few patches with reasonable valuations, but they too will struggle if India's macro-economic position was to deteriorate further."

Global peers were also lower on worries that the Fed would tighten its policy more aggressively after data released last week showed the U.S. consumer price index hit its highest in over 40 years last month. read more

Under pressure from a strong dollar, the rupee hit a record low of 78.28 to the greenback, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a more than three-year high of 7.60% as investors dumped emerging market bonds.

Leading sectoral losses in Mumbai trading, information technology stocks on the Nifty (.NIFTYIT) dropped 4.1%. Sector heavyweights Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) fell 3.5% and 4.2%, respectively.

Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS) and Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) were the top losers on the NSE, declining about 7% and 5%, respectively. The NSE bank index (.NSEBANK) sank 3.1%.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

