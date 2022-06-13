ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation could hit 9% — and price increases would have been 'partially avoidable' if the Fed had acted sooner, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says

By Huileng Tan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocbsJ_0g8vB7W600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sx3QU_0g8vB7W600
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Allianz, said inflation could hit 9%.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian said US inflation could get worse and may reach 9%.
  • US inflation surged to a 41-year high of 8.6% in the year through May.
  • El-Erian criticized the Federal Reserve for not responding to inflation early enough.

Top economist Mohamed El-Erian said US inflation may reach 9% and criticized the Federal Reserve for not acting sooner to tackle price increases.

The comments from El-Erian, who is chief economic adviser of Allianz, came after US inflation surged to a 41-year high of 8.6% in the year through May, according to data the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday.

"I think you've got to be very modest about what we know about this inflation process," El-Erian told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "And I fear that it's still going to get worse. We may well get to 9% at this rate."

In April, price increases slowed for the first time in eight months , but El-Erian said he never had hopes that inflation had peaked or that it was "transitory, meaning temporary and quickly," he told CBS.

"So we're now in a period of stagflation, meaning lower growth and higher inflation," said El-Erian, who is also the President of Queens' College at Cambridge University in the UK. He was previously the CEO of US bond-fund giant Pimco.

"The darkest period is that inflation persists, heads to 9%, people start worrying that it's gonna go to 10%, and next thing, you know, we end up in a recession. And that would be tragic if that were to happen," he said, per CBS.

El-Erian also reiterated his criticism of the Federal Reserve in not responding to rising inflation earlier. "It mischaracterized what inflation is and it fell behind," he told CBS.

"What makes this very frustrating is it was partially avoidable," he said. "This is going to have enormous economic, social, it hits the poor, particularly hard institutional and political consequences. And most of it could have been avoided, had early actions been taken."

El-Erian said he expects an rate hike of at least 50 basis points — equivalent to half a percentage point — at this week's rate-setting meeting. The Fed has already raised rates twice this year.

Earlier this month, El-Erian told CNBC that the Fed should continue raising interest rates at half-point increments until inflation is under control, rather than starting and stopping.

El-Erian did not immediately reply to Insider's request for comment sent outside of regular business hours.

El-Erian isn't the only high-profile voice criticizing the Fed for not moving soon enough. Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke told CNBC in May that the central bank made a mistake in delaying its response to rising inflation.

Current Fed chair Jerome Powell admitted in a congressional hearing in March that it should have acted earlier.

"Hindsight says we should have moved earlier," Powell said, per Bloomberg. "It's just taking so much longer for the supply side to heal than we thought."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 226

C
4d ago

This is intentional, our own government is destroying the country from within to fit their globalist agenda. They mean to rule us, not represent us.

Reply(26)
108
Barry Wood
4d ago

“Lenin is said to have declared that the best way to destroy the capitalist system was to debauch the currency,” Keynes wrote. “By a continuing process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens.”

Reply
44
NYfaninAZ
4d ago

Reversing Biden’s considerable failures will require brains and talent. Joe Biden has neither, nor does his mediocre, absentee vice-president.Many of the trials we face today are self imposed miscalculations by Biden and his staff. The time for misdirection, denials, equivocations and excuses is over. Joe Biden is a victim of his own incompetence, ignorance and negligence.No joke , he needs to be removed from power.

Reply(5)
41
Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Ben Bernanke
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Interest Rates#Pimco#Fed#Allianz#The Federal Reserve#Cbs#Queens College#Cambridge University#Peopl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Should You Be Looking at Bonds Rather Than Stocks?

With the S&P 500 index having dropped 18% this year, conventional wisdom has it that you should take advantage of the opportunity to buy stocks at bargain prices. But at least for investors over 60, you can make a case for buying bonds — bonds you will hold to maturity, that is.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
TheStreet

You Won't Believe What People Are Doing to Sell Their Houses

There are signs that the Federal Reserve's interest hike campaign is beginning to force the U.S. housing market to cool off, a little. But while some argue that the unfettered home price growth we've been seeing in the last few years must come to a head, others point to historically low inventory as a sign that any correction will be offset by continued high demand.
REAL ESTATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

65K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy