Nashville airport announces $1.4B plan for improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville International Airport officials have announced a plan for $1.4 billion in improvements by late 2028.

A news release from the airport says the projects will include extensions and improvements for two concourse, a new air freight facility, terminal roadway improvements to ease traffic into and out of the terminal and garages, and baggage handling system improvements.

The design phase is expected to begin in August, with construction on the extension of Concourse D slated to begin in late 2023. Completion of all projects is scheduled for late 2028.

The airport says funding will come from bonds, federal and state aviation grants, passenger facility charges and other airport funds.