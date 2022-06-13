ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville airport announces $1.4B plan for improvements

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville International Airport officials have announced a plan for $1.4 billion in improvements by late 2028.

A news release from the airport says the projects will include extensions and improvements for two concourse, a new air freight facility, terminal roadway improvements to ease traffic into and out of the terminal and garages, and baggage handling system improvements.

The design phase is expected to begin in August, with construction on the extension of Concourse D slated to begin in late 2023. Completion of all projects is scheduled for late 2028.

The airport says funding will come from bonds, federal and state aviation grants, passenger facility charges and other airport funds.

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia's Ukraine war "genocide," it isn't just another strong word. Calling a campaign that's aimed at wiping out a targeted group "genocide" not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That's partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
