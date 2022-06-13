ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Tennessee university recording Black families’ oral history

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee State University will be recruiting for an oral history project during Murfreesboro’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday.

MTSU researcher Jason McGowan is collecting the stories of Middle Tennessee African American families for a yearlong project that began in February. The project is funded by a National Endowment for the Humanities grant to MTSU’s Albert Gore Research Center.

McGowan will be at the historic Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center during the Juneteenth celebration, where he will answer questions and arrange to record the stories of the area’s Black families.

McGowan said the project is not just for MTSU or academia, but also for the people who tell their stories.

“Oral history just provides a medium to preserve family genealogy, record one’s relationship with their families, with their communities, and with the era in which they live,” he said in a news release. “You’re simply allowing us to share your experiences.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Murfreesboro, TN
Society
City
Murfreesboro, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oral History#College#Racism#Mtsu#African#American#Bradley Academy Museum
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

944K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy