Tony Awards 2022: Jennifer Hudson earns EGOT with win for ‘A Strange Loop’

NEW YORK — Performing arts’ most exclusive club has a new member: Jennifer Hudson.

According to People magazine, the 40-year-old actress and singer, a producer of “A Strange Loop,” earned a Tony on Sunday night when the show won best musical at the New York awards ceremony. That means Hudson – who previously won an Oscar for “Dreamgirls,” two Grammy Awards and a Daytime Emmy for “Baba Yaga” – is one of just 17 stars to achieve “EGOT” status competitively by taking home trophies from each of the four major entertainment award shows, Variety reported. Some past EGOT winners include John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn and Rita Moreno, People reported.

Hudson is the third Black EGOT winner and the third-youngest person to earn the honor, behind Robert Lopez and Legend, according to Billboard.

In a previous interview with People, Hudson joked that her dogs may have lent a helping paw to her success.

“I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar,” she told the outlet. “And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy.”

Hudson, who hadn’t yet scored her Emmy and Tony victories at the time of the interview, then quipped that she should get two more dogs and name them after those awards, People reported.

“It’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win,” she said in the interview. “[They’re] like my good luck charms.”

2022 Tony Awards red carpet Antwayn Hopper arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group