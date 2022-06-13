ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

'Women's Way' program allowing infants, babies to stay with moms in rehab

By Jefferson Tyler
KITV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- With the bail reform bill under such intense discussion, many people are giving a second look to second chances. This includes women addicts who have been arrested but also have to deal with the additional challenge of raising a baby. A residential drug rehabilitation program is...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 1

 

KHON2

Sheriffs on the lookout for inmate that failed to return to OCCC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Public Safety said that Oahu Community Correctional Center extended furlough inmate George Williams Jr. failed to check in to the facility at the time he was scheduled for. The department stated the 50-year-old inmate was scheduled to check in by 3:30 p.m. Williams is described to be 6 […]
People

Ailing Big Cats Abandoned at Former Oklahoma Roadside Zoo Rescued and Moved to Caring Homes

Four big cats left behind at a now-defunct drive-thru roadside attraction in northeast Oklahoma are getting a second chance thanks to two sanctuaries and a California zoo. According to the Oakland Zoo, on Friday, the California zoo teamed up with Arkansas' Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and Lions Tigers & Bears — a sanctuary in Alpine, California — for a cross-country rescue involving two tigers, a lion, and a tiger hybrid that were abandoned at a closed Oklahoma roadside zoo. The four felines were the only animal left at the attraction, which used to offer cub petting and photo opportunities before the USDA shut it down in 2008 for multiple animal safety and welfare violations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
cannonbeachgazette.com

Photos / Animal Rescue: Dozens of dogs from suspected puppy mill arrive in Oregon

Dozens of French bulldogs and other bulldog mix breeds from a suspected puppy mill have been transferred to Oregon Humane Society (OHS), Panda Paws Rescue and several other shelters and rescues in Northern California, Oregon, and Washington. The dogs were discovered in a home in Stanislaus County, California on May...
CBS Boston

Dozens of rescued beagles going up for adoption

BOSTON - Dozens of beagles are now in Massachusetts and looking for new homes after they were rescued from an out-of-state breeding facility, two local animal shelters say.The Northeast Animal Shelter and the MSPCA said 76 beagles have been saved from the facility that was being used for research, and they are asking for donations to bring 20 more back to Massachusetts this weekend."These dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with people," the Northeast Animal Shelter said in a statement. "Our focus now is ensuring all of them have the chance for a happy life, and will be cherished and loved by a family in a way they would never have been without intervention."The rescued dogs are responding well, the shelter said, and some have already been placed into new homes. Two of the beagles have since given birth, so 13 more puppies will also be looking for forever families.More adoption information on the beagles can be found at mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.
BOSTON, MA
KITV.com

Maui police officers fear 'public safety crisis' may be near amid staff shortage, potential mass exodus

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Due to working conditions that are reportedly driving officers out of the force, Maui police fear a public safety crisis could be near. On Tuesday, the Hawaii police union released results from an independent survey, which indicate more than a third of officers at the Maui Police Department plan to quit within the next two years.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Travel Industry A Shambles and Why

First, we want to allay your fears. It isn’t Hawaii that’s in a shambles. Hawaii is great, always has been and always will be. Things here are going moderately well under the most unusual global and local travel circumstances any of us has ever experienced. But the industry is clearly in a far greater state of upheaval than we would like to believe.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Honolulu's rent and utility relief program ending as thousands of families struggle with cost of living

More and more Lei Makanani sees her elderly friends struggling to make ends meet. The most visible reminder is when shopping at their neighborhood grocery store. "I will see them go to the cash register and when they realize that they don't have enough, they start putting it back," she said. "Most of my friends that I know of are raising their grandchildren, for whatever reason, they have mouths to feed at their age. And when I see this, it hurts."
HONOLULU, HI

