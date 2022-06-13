ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew Pulls Out of High-Profile Ceremony as Royals Swerve Storm

By Jack Royston
 5 days ago
Prince Andrew canceled a planned appearance as a celebrated royal knight in a last minute U-turn that looks set to spare the royal family...

Kathleen Feuling
4d ago

Someone finally got through his giant ego and pointed out the public can buy tickets to the event and others will be very close as he enters and exits The boos that Harry and Meghan got would be 3 as loud and bad for him.

Alexis Wiser
4d ago

Despite Andy's declaration he did nothing wrong, no one in their right mind pays millions of dollars for the problem to go away. It won't and never will. Seems so scary that he can't grasp that people want nothing to do with him.

Linda Hedrick
5d ago

Keep it that way!...shame on him!.....God save the Queen...not him!

