Husband and Wife's Simultaneous Surprise Fail Delights Internet: 'Wholesome'

By Alice Gibbs
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I appreciate that this is so wholesome. I'm glad you played along like you didn't know what was going on," said one...

Aabha Gopan

Pregnant wife leaves party after her husband cracked an insensitive joke

According to a study, jokes increase satisfaction in marriage, and partners should explore the role of humor in their relationship. However, sometimes jokes can be insulting. Insulting includes a person using words to manipulate, assault, ridicule, and degrade another person. Any form of derogatory comments could bring down the recipient's self-esteem, negatively affecting their psychological health.
Lefty Graves

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half hour

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half-hour. **This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My friend and I decided to carpool for a conference that we had to attend for work. We were enjoying the trip and some time away from our daily routine. As we drove, she shared with me that she was sure her husband was cheating on her.
The US Sun

Mama June’s jaw-dropping TV salary revealed after she’s ordered to pay $800 a month in child support to daughter Pumpkin

MAMA June Shannon's jaw-dropping TV salary has been revealed after she was ordered to pay just $800 in monthly child support to her daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird. In court documents, exclusively revealed by The Sun, June's monthly income is an eye-watering $25,000 a month from her WeTV contract and her various promotional deals.
PopCrush

Woman Wants to Skip Brother’s Wedding Due to Bridesmaids Dress Confusion: ‘I’m Fed Up!’

A woman is considering skipping her brother's wedding because the bride and her fellow bridesmaids refused to tell her what color dress she should purchase. In a viral thread on Reddit's popular AITA forum, the woman shared she's currently attending medical school and living across the country from her family. But, though separated by many miles, she was still invited to be a part of her brother's wedding by being included in the bridal party.
The US Sun

I hate how my sister looks so I’ve ordered her to wear make-up & dye her hair for my wedding – I don’t care, it’s my day

A BRIDE has divided opinion after revealing she demanded that her sister wear make-up and dye her hair for her wedding day - because she hates the way she looks. The woman took to Reddit to open up about the situation, admitting she's keen for her sibling to be one of her bridesmaids, but only if she changes her "alternative" style for the September nuptials.
Distractify

Australian Mom Uses TikTok to Educate Others About Her Daughter's Bilateral Macrostomia

Thanks to TikTok, some babies develop an online following before they can even speak. The platform is rife with adorable videos of tots doing their thing. It's wild how just a few seconds caught on camera of a baby doing something quirky or funny or loving can fast-track them to social media fame. But TikTok isn't just for entertaining, it's also used to educate. And for new parents, it can be a valuable tool.
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

