Fox News To Air Jan. 6 Committee Hearings After Previously Ignoring It
Last week, Fox News' Tucker Carlson called the January 6 hearing a "show trial" and dismissed its...www.newsweek.com
And all the faithful little MAGAT 🐑 echoed their dear leaders words, verbatim, too funny. And now they’re going to air it live? What happens when Faux is exposed for being part of the planning of Jan 6? The committee has their emails…
it's a sham scam show, just like the Russian collusion delusion, Robert Mueller's big nothing burger, the Quid-pro-quo faux witch-hunt impeachment#1, and Witch-hunt faux impeachment#2 all in an attempt to make it impossible for Donald Trump to ever run for president again not because he's a threat to our democracy but he's a threat to the DC swamp he disrupted everything that the corrupt Republicans and Democrats have been doing in DC for decades he uncovered it all on both sides and that's why they need to seek and destroy this outsider president because he could not be controlled by the establishment bureaucrats that run the deep state just look at at 18 months of one party rule has done to our democracy and to our country rampant inflation high gas prices food shortages predicting rolling blackouts for the summer of 2022 that's why they need to destroy him because he is an absolute threat to the bureaucracy and the deep State way of life in DC
So we have found another Trumper who never bothered to actually read the Mueller report! He says it's a big nothing burger! Well 3 people did do some prison time and there was 10 cases of Obstruction that could of been prosecuted. You need to thank Bill Barr because he buried and prevented it. But of course you now dispise Barr because the Fat Man has told you to dispise him. You don't understand why gas prices are high or in general inflation. You probably don't even realize it's a worldwide malady. Please share with us your information sources.
