ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fox News To Air Jan. 6 Committee Hearings After Previously Ignoring It

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, Fox News' Tucker Carlson called the January 6 hearing a "show trial" and dismissed its...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 54

Mr Edward
5d ago

And all the faithful little MAGAT 🐑 echoed their dear leaders words, verbatim, too funny. And now they’re going to air it live? What happens when Faux is exposed for being part of the planning of Jan 6? The committee has their emails…

Reply(6)
14
Wayne Bro
5d ago

it's a sham scam show, just like the Russian collusion delusion, Robert Mueller's big nothing burger, the Quid-pro-quo faux witch-hunt impeachment#1, and Witch-hunt faux impeachment#2 all in an attempt to make it impossible for Donald Trump to ever run for president again not because he's a threat to our democracy but he's a threat to the DC swamp he disrupted everything that the corrupt Republicans and Democrats have been doing in DC for decades he uncovered it all on both sides and that's why they need to seek and destroy this outsider president because he could not be controlled by the establishment bureaucrats that run the deep state just look at at 18 months of one party rule has done to our democracy and to our country rampant inflation high gas prices food shortages predicting rolling blackouts for the summer of 2022 that's why they need to destroy him because he is an absolute threat to the bureaucracy and the deep State way of life in DC

Reply(5)
10
The Natural
5d ago

So we have found another Trumper who never bothered to actually read the Mueller report! He says it's a big nothing burger! Well 3 people did do some prison time and there was 10 cases of Obstruction that could of been prosecuted. You need to thank Bill Barr because he buried and prevented it. But of course you now dispise Barr because the Fat Man has told you to dispise him. You don't understand why gas prices are high or in general inflation. You probably don't even realize it's a worldwide malady. Please share with us your information sources.

Reply(2)
5
Related
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Martha Raddatz
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Howard Kurtz
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Channel#Fox Business#Cnn#Tucker Carlson Tonight#Media Buzz#The January 6 Committee#The Fox Business Network#Fox News#House#American#The Democratic Party#North Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
IndieWire

Fox News Didn’t Air the Jan. 6 Hearing and It Got Clobbered by MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. Fox News Channel elected to not air Thursday’s January 6 hearing live last night, which took place in primetime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. While the cable news network topped CNN’s carriage of the congressional hearing in total viewers, it did not come close to MSNBC’s massive tally. MSNBC averaged a whopping (for them) 4.161 million total viewers, trouncing both Fox News (2.957 million total viewers) and CNN (2.617 total viewers) million. CNN finished way ahead in the key news demographic of adults 25-54, however, with 709,000 viewers from that age range...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy