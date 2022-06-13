Weekday planner: 17 things to do in Charlotte this week

MONDAY, JUNE 13

Beer Education Night: Beer & Food Pairing

Pilot Brewing | 6:30-7:30pm | $20 | Details

Why you should go: Compare and contrast the various flavors and aromas of four beer selections against small vegan bites.

Tears for Fears & Garbage

PNC Music Pavilion | 7:30-10:30pm | $29.50 | Details

Why you should go: Best known for their 1985 song ‘ Everybody Wants to Rule the World ,’ Tears for Fears is still performing their pop-rock classics 41 years after forming.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

Rooftop Cardio Sculpt Yoga with Studio Fire

Metropolitan Parking Deck | 6pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Try out Studio Fire’s signature style class which incorporates yoga with high-intensity interval training (HIIT), sculpt and matwork for a full-body workout.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

Paddle to Table Whitewater

Whitewater | 6pm | $70 | Details

Why you should go: Go on a guided flatwater paddle on the Catawba River, followed by an outdoor dining experience.

DIY Candle Making Workshop

NoDa Brewing | 6-8pm | $50-$90 | Details

Why you should go: Select and combine oils and fragrances to create your own scented candle. All of the materials will be provided and the ticket includes a drink.

South of France Wine Dinner: Provence, The Languedoc, & Corsica

Foxcroft Wine Co. Waverly | 7pm | $99 | Details

Why you should go: Experience eight classic wines from the South of France paired with a four-course menu inspired by traditional French cuisine.

Tove Lo With Special Guest Noga Erez

The Fillmore | 8pm | $30 | Details

Why you should go: Sing along to Billboard chart-toppers like Habits and Talking Body.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

On The Rocks, On The Patio

Sea Level NC | 4:30-6pm | $25 | Details

Why you should go: In honor of Bourbon Week, the Charlotte Bourbon Society is hosting a mixer to showcase women in whiskey. Mingle with local whiskey connoisseurs and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and light bites from Sea Level NC.

Sua Casa: African Brazilian Festival and Capoeira Belt Ceremony

The Project Space | June 16-18 | $40 -$160 | Details

Why you should go: This three-day festival will celebrate the richness of African Brazilian culture. Festivities include workshops, dance classes and musical performances.

Painting with Purpose Juneteenth Edition

8824 Bellhaven Blvd. | 6-8:30pm | $45 | Details

Why you should go: Use the canvases and painting supplies provided to paint a portrait that represents Black Empowerment to you.

Thrive Amiga Happy Hour + Social Mixer

Poplar Tapas Wine & Spirits | 6-8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Meet some new people at this social mixer event and enjoy Peruvian and Spanish-style food.

Local Street 2022

Mint Museum Uptown | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: This pop-up exhibition highlights local artists and creatives that are often marginalized and underrepresented.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Concert in the Courtyard Live

Optimist Hall | 5:30-8:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Grab food from your favorite vendor and enjoy a live music performance from Greg Steinfeld

Art After Dark: Music and Freedom

Harvey B. Gantt Center | 6-10pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: The Gantt Center is celebrating Juneteenth weekend with a series of art workshops, discussions, live music, and more.

Decades Party: The 50s

Brewers at 4001 Yancey | 6pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Dress in your best ’50s get up to enjoy dancing, movies and a costume contest.

Sofar Show

Lenny Boy Brewing Co. | 7:30pm | $19 | Details

Why you should go: Sofar Shows are a unique experience because the performing artists will remain a mystery until they take to the stage.

Pride Drag Show

Skiptown | 8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Skiptown has a weekend of activities planned, all of which will be benefitting the nonprofit Time Out Youth and the weekend of fun kicks off with a Pride Drag Show.

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board . Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing , which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Email symphony.webber@axios.com .

