Weekday planner: 17 things to do in Charlotte this week
MONDAY, JUNE 13
Beer Education Night: Beer & Food Pairing
Pilot Brewing | 6:30-7:30pm | $20 | Details
Why you should go: Compare and contrast the various flavors and aromas of four beer selections against small vegan bites.
Tears for Fears & Garbage
PNC Music Pavilion | 7:30-10:30pm | $29.50 | Details
Why you should go: Best known for their 1985 song ‘ Everybody Wants to Rule the World ,’ Tears for Fears is still performing their pop-rock classics 41 years after forming.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
Rooftop Cardio Sculpt Yoga with Studio Fire
Metropolitan Parking Deck | 6pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Try out Studio Fire’s signature style class which incorporates yoga with high-intensity interval training (HIIT), sculpt and matwork for a full-body workout.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
Paddle to Table Whitewater
Whitewater | 6pm | $70 | Details
Why you should go: Go on a guided flatwater paddle on the Catawba River, followed by an outdoor dining experience.
DIY Candle Making Workshop
NoDa Brewing | 6-8pm | $50-$90 | Details
Why you should go: Select and combine oils and fragrances to create your own scented candle. All of the materials will be provided and the ticket includes a drink.
South of France Wine Dinner: Provence, The Languedoc, & Corsica
Foxcroft Wine Co. Waverly | 7pm | $99 | Details
Why you should go: Experience eight classic wines from the South of France paired with a four-course menu inspired by traditional French cuisine.
Tove Lo With Special Guest Noga Erez
The Fillmore | 8pm | $30 | Details
Why you should go: Sing along to Billboard chart-toppers like Habits and Talking Body.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
On The Rocks, On The Patio
Sea Level NC | 4:30-6pm | $25 | Details
Why you should go: In honor of Bourbon Week, the Charlotte Bourbon Society is hosting a mixer to showcase women in whiskey. Mingle with local whiskey connoisseurs and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and light bites from Sea Level NC.
Sua Casa: African Brazilian Festival and Capoeira Belt Ceremony
The Project Space | June 16-18 | $40 -$160 | Details
Why you should go: This three-day festival will celebrate the richness of African Brazilian culture. Festivities include workshops, dance classes and musical performances.
Painting with Purpose Juneteenth Edition
8824 Bellhaven Blvd. | 6-8:30pm | $45 | Details
Why you should go: Use the canvases and painting supplies provided to paint a portrait that represents Black Empowerment to you.
Thrive Amiga Happy Hour + Social Mixer
Poplar Tapas Wine & Spirits | 6-8pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Meet some new people at this social mixer event and enjoy Peruvian and Spanish-style food.
Local Street 2022
Mint Museum Uptown | 6-9pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: This pop-up exhibition highlights local artists and creatives that are often marginalized and underrepresented.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
Concert in the Courtyard Live
Optimist Hall | 5:30-8:30pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Grab food from your favorite vendor and enjoy a live music performance from Greg Steinfeld
Art After Dark: Music and Freedom
Harvey B. Gantt Center | 6-10pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: The Gantt Center is celebrating Juneteenth weekend with a series of art workshops, discussions, live music, and more.
Decades Party: The 50s
Brewers at 4001 Yancey | 6pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Dress in your best ’50s get up to enjoy dancing, movies and a costume contest.
Sofar Show
Lenny Boy Brewing Co. | 7:30pm | $19 | Details
Why you should go: Sofar Shows are a unique experience because the performing artists will remain a mystery until they take to the stage.
Pride Drag Show
Skiptown | 8pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Skiptown has a weekend of activities planned, all of which will be benefitting the nonprofit Time Out Youth and the weekend of fun kicks off with a Pride Drag Show.
