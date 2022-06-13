ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New coffee shop Willow Wood brings a fresh taste to Cornelius

By Alexis Clinton
 5 days ago
Co-owners Rich Lytle and Sherry Augustine came together to create a coffee shop after finding out they were from the same hometown, and shared a love for nature and good food.

What’s happening: Willow Wood Coffee , located at 19801 S Main St. in Cornelius, opened at the end of April after the pandemic stretched out planning stages through labor and material shortages.

  • Since opening, Lytle tells us that Saturday and Sunday brunch business is booming with people lined up outside of the door.
  • “The opening weekend was great but the feedback we received from the community has only gotten better since then,” said Lytle.

The menu: Willow Wood offers fresh locally roasted coffee as well as inspired breakfast and lunch dishes.

  • Coffee beans are roasted in Statesville and delivered to the shop the same day for freshness.
  • Most of the item names have a significant connection to the owner’s Virginia roots. Bluestone , a state park from both of the owners’ hometown of Hinton, WV, is also known as a signature drink. This drink includes espresso, vanilla, chocolate, almond milk and caramel drizzle.
Ham, Brie, Honey Maple Mustard Panini with chips.

The vibe: The owners incorporated their love for nature into the shop with a 20 foot wide weeping willow mural to add a cozy vibe.

  • Both indoor and outdoor seating are available to enjoy tasty menu items.
  • Co-owner Sherry Augustine wanted to provide a space for people in the community to gather and grab great coffee.
  • “We wanted to be the cool coffee shop, the kind people hope to find when they’re traveling, right here in Cornelius.” Augustine said.
Signature drinks Oatmeal cookie, berry scone and Bees Knees.

What’s next: The owners hope to expand at some point in the future after so much support from the area.

  • Although there are talks of a second location there is no tentative date for another opening at the moment.
  • Lytle says the community can look forward to a possible menu expansion when the weather changes.
Peach Baked Oatmeal with milk foam and Prosciutto Jammy Egg Benedict with arugula.

Axios Charlotte

