New coffee shop Willow Wood brings a fresh taste to Cornelius
Co-owners Rich Lytle and Sherry Augustine came together to create a coffee shop after finding out they were from the same hometown, and shared a love for nature and good food.
What’s happening: Willow Wood Coffee , located at 19801 S Main St. in Cornelius, opened at the end of April after the pandemic stretched out planning stages through labor and material shortages.
- Since opening, Lytle tells us that Saturday and Sunday brunch business is booming with people lined up outside of the door.
- “The opening weekend was great but the feedback we received from the community has only gotten better since then,” said Lytle.
The menu: Willow Wood offers fresh locally roasted coffee as well as inspired breakfast and lunch dishes.
- Coffee beans are roasted in Statesville and delivered to the shop the same day for freshness.
- Most of the item names have a significant connection to the owner’s Virginia roots. Bluestone , a state park from both of the owners’ hometown of Hinton, WV, is also known as a signature drink. This drink includes espresso, vanilla, chocolate, almond milk and caramel drizzle.
The vibe: The owners incorporated their love for nature into the shop with a 20 foot wide weeping willow mural to add a cozy vibe.
- Both indoor and outdoor seating are available to enjoy tasty menu items.
- Co-owner Sherry Augustine wanted to provide a space for people in the community to gather and grab great coffee.
- “We wanted to be the cool coffee shop, the kind people hope to find when they’re traveling, right here in Cornelius.” Augustine said.
What’s next: The owners hope to expand at some point in the future after so much support from the area.
- Although there are talks of a second location there is no tentative date for another opening at the moment.
- Lytle says the community can look forward to a possible menu expansion when the weather changes.
