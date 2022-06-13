ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged with murder of boy, 15, in Manchester

By Josh Halliday North of England correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4Ws5_0g8v3Bdc00
Jakub Szymanski and Katarzyna Bastek Photograph: Family Handout/PA

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy and the attempted murder of the teenager’s mother.

Jakub Szymanski was fatally stabbed while reportedly trying to protect his mother during the attack in Manchester on Thursday.

Katarzyna Bastek survived but her son died in hospital from his injuries about an hour after emergency services were called to an address in Miles Platting.

On Monday, Suleman Altaf, 44, of no fixed address, made a brief two-minute appearance at Manchester magistrates court. He is accused of murder, attempted murder and having a bladed article in a public place.

Detectives previously said the suspect, who was arrested in Kent, was known to the victims and described the stabbing as a “domestic incident”.

Wearing a grey top and grey jogging pants, he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Relatives of Jakub looked on from the public gallery as Judge Mark Hadfield said the first two charges could only be dealt with at crown court.

Altaf was further remanded into custody and will next appear at Manchester crown court on Tuesday.

In a statement released by Greater Manchester police (GMP), Jakub’s family said he was a “funny and a cheeky boy” who loved supporting Manchester City.

It said: “Jakub was lovingly known as Kuba to his family and Jakub to his friends. He was always a popular child, making friends wherever he went due to his friendly and chatty nature.

“He always spoke his mind, he was mischievous, funny and a cheeky boy. He loved his Xbox and football, supporting Manchester City. He was like every other teenage boy and was helpful to so many people, even those he just met. To our family, he’s our hero.”

DCI Alicia Smith, from GMP’s major incident team, previously said: “A teenage boy who had his whole life ahead of him has tragically lost his life, and not only is his mother grieving at the loss of her son, but she is also recovering from what will have been, no doubt, hugely traumatic.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Girl, 7, mauled by Rottweiler in front of 11 year-old brother had ‘life saved by hoodie’

A seven year-old girl mauled by a Rottweiler was saved by her hoodie her parents say, after it stopped the dog from sinking its teeth into her throat.The schoolgirl was left with a gaping wound in her cheek after the dog launched itself at her face outside her home in Dent Close, Worcester.Graphic photos released by the family show the gaping bloody wound and the girl lying on a hospital trolley with her face bandaged up.She was rushed to to Worcestershire Royal Hospital where she had the wound cleaned and stitched under general anaesthetic.The owner of the Rottweiler James...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Smith
Law & Crime

6-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Trunk of Mom’s Car Had Been Shot Up to 9 Times: Authorities

A young murder victim found dead in the trunk of car had been shot up to nine times, authorities said after arresting the boy’s mother. Defendant Julissa Angelica Genrich Thaler, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in allegedly killing Eli Hart, 6, according to The Star Tribune. A 27-year-old man was also arrested in the case, but prosecutors in Hennepin County, Minnesota, say there currently isn’t enough evidence to formally charge him.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Complex

2 Women Arrested After Police Find 500,000 Fentanyl Pills in Car

Two Arizona women were arrested this this week in a traffic stop turned drug bust. According to AZFamily, the incident reportedly took place at around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande, a small city located approximately 50 miles away from Phoenix. Officers say they pulled over a black SUV that was speeding, and identified the driver as 31-year-old Martha Lopez. Thirty-year-old Tania Luna Solis and two children were also identified as passengers.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Manchester City#Violent Crime#Manchester Crown
The Independent

Police capture mother who allegedly posed as social worker to kidnap five-year-old son

A mother has been arrested in Oklahoma after she allegedly posed as a social worker to kidnap her five-year-old son from his daycare in Kansas.Danielle Banzet was taken into custody by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and her son Brixton Sisk was found safe on Thursday night, following a frantic hours-long search for the missing boy.An Amber Alert had been issued to track down the five-year-old after police said that a woman had come to his daycare in Rose Hill, Kansas, posing as a social worker and abducted him.Investigators later learned that the kidnapper was Brixton’s mother.The woman, who lost custody of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Boyfriend charged with murder 3 years after trust fund heir found dead in arboretum

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man faces several criminal charges nearly three years after his boyfriend was found dead in his Pottstown apartment. On June 1, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Keshaun Sheffield was arrested for the Aug. 19, 2019, death of Rashid Young. Sheffield has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking/disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime, and access device fraud.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Oxygen

Man Suspected Of Shooting Atlanta-Based Rapper 'Trouble' To Death Turns Himself In

The man accused of killing an Atlanta rapper known as “Trouble” has turned himself in to authorities, allegedly with the help of his mother. Jamichael Jones, 33, surrendered to deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night for the murder of Mariel Orr, professionally known as “Trouble,” according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. Orr, 34, was shot to death early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers — about 25 miles east of Atlanta — where authorities say he died on the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Police Charge 23-Year-Old With Killing Three Co-Workers

Police have charged a 23-year-old man over the fatal shooting at a Maryland warehouse that left three people dead. Joe Louis Esquivel, an employee of Columbia Machine, arrived at the warehouse on Thursday and worked like normal until 2:30 p.m. when he left the premises to get a gun from his car. He returned and opened fire inside the warehouse, killing three men, Mark Frey, 50, Charles Minnick Jr., 31, and Joshua Wallace, 30. Another worker, identified as Brandon Chase Michael, 42, was critically injured in the shooting. Esquivel shot and injured an officer before being hit with return fire. Police said they found more weapon’s in Esquivel’s West Virginia home. He has been charged with first and second-degree murder, attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a violent crime and other weapons charges.
MARYLAND STATE
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
The Guardian

The Guardian

317K+
Followers
78K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy