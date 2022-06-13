ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netherlands vs Wales: Talking points ahead of Nations League clash

By Phil Blanche
 5 days ago

Wales visit Holland after putting their first top-tier Nations League point on the board by drawing 1-1 with Belgium on Saturday.

Holland lead the way in Group A4 with seven points from three games.

Here we look at the main talking points ahead of the game at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam.

New hero

Wales will go to the World Cup in November still relying on Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to produce. Bale and Ramsey continue to make the difference in the big games, despite a lack of club action. But Wales have unearthed another exciting talent in Brennan Johnson, and the Nottingham Forest forward heads to Rotterdam on a high after scoring his maiden Wales goal against Belgium.

Just rewards

Boss Robert Page was exalted by Wales’ promotion to League A, saying it would provide his players with necessary exposure to top teams. Wales, however, have had to learn lessons fast and painful late defeats to Poland and Holland have left them playing catch-up in the battle to avoid relegation. Confidence has been boosted by the deserved draw with Belgium, which will give Wales belief they belong at this level.

Not your average Joe

Joe Rodon’s club and international career remains a case of chalk and cheese. Rodon failed to make a single Premier League start at Spurs last term, and has made just 15 top-flight appearances (seven as substitute) since joining from Swansea in October 2020. Bale, a former Spurs team-mate, has questioned that lack of game-time. It is a different story on the international stage as Rodon has been majestic for Wales.

Dutch delight

Holland have been on a roll since their Euro 2020 round-of-16 exit to the Czech Republic last summer. Former Manchester United boss Louis Van Gaal has overseen an 11-game unbeaten run since starting his third spell in charge in September. Despite being held 2-2 by Poland in Rotterdam on Saturday, Holland top the group with a three-point lead at the halfway stage.

Losing streak

To say Wales have a poor record against Holland is an understatement. Holland’s last-gasp 2-1 victory in Cardiff on Wednesday made it nine wins from nine games for the Dutch. Those victories include four in World Cup qualifying, ahead of the 1990 and 1998 tournaments, and the goal count is a whopping 26-6 in Holland’s favour.

UK weather: Temperatures to drop by 15C after heatwave with rain on the way

Temperatures could fall by up to 15C in parts of the UK after the country experienced its hottest day of the year for three days in a row, with forecasters saying rain is likely. The Met Office said Saturday is expected to be “cloudier and much cooler” across much of England and Wales compared to the scorching day before.But the far south is expected to be brighter and “still very warm”.Showers are also forecast across parts of England over the next two days - especially in southern areas from late Saturday into Sunday. It comes after a UK heatwave which...
ENVIRONMENT
