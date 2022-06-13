ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists develop ‘self-healing’ human skin for robots

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Scientists from the University of Tokyo , Japan , have started crafting living human skin on robots in a bid to make them look as human as possible.

The development has not only given their robotic finger a skin-like texture, but it is also water-repellent and has self-healing functions.

Looking as much like a real human as possible is one of the main goals for humanoid robots that interact with people, often in healthcare and service industries.

This human-like appearance can improve communication and make the machines more likeable, according to researchers.

studyfinds.org

Tiny robots that swim through the body treating diseases created by scientists

STANFORD, Calif. — A Transformer-style robot that can travel through the human body to cure diseases may be the future of medicine. A team of scientists from Stanford have created this tiny shape-shifting machine, inspired by the Japanese paper-folding art of origami. The fingertip-sized robot is controlled by magnets...
ENGINEERING
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Healing#Robot#Human Skin#Humanoid#The University Of Tokyo
The Independent

A Chinese lunar lander found water on the Moon — and now we know where it came from.

China’s Chang’E-5 lunar lander made the first ever on-site measurement of water in lunar soil in 2020, but questions remained about where the water came from.In a new paper published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers analyzing the samples on Earth have an answer as to where the water came from: The Moon.It’s not as obvious an answer as it seems.Water and hydroxyl — the latter consisting of a single hydrogen atom paired with an oxygen atom, instead of the two hydrogen to one oxygen of water — had been found in samples of lunar regolith taken by the Apollo...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers spot weird star that is travelling faster than any like it

Astronomers have now observed the fastest fading nova ever recorded, a stellar explosion that led  researchers to an array of bizarre traits that could help them better understand the death process of stars and its connection to interstellar chemistry.A nova is a massive explosion that results when a small, but very dense and gravitationally powerful white dwarf star siphons so much material from a nearby companion star that the star stuff ignites in an uncontrolled thermonuclear reaction on the white dwarf’s surface. Such explosions can be incredibly bright, and typically take many days to weeks to fade.But V1674 Hercules, a...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find a new planetary system close to Earth and are ‘optimistic’ there will be habitable worlds

Astronomers have found a new multiplanetary system just 33 light-years from our own planet.The system, now the closest known one to Earth, has two terrestrial planets orbiting a cool M-dwarf star, named HD 260655.The inner planet, HD 260655b, orbits the star every 2.8 days and is about 1.2 times as big as the Earth but is slightly denser, while the outer planet, HD 260655c, orbits every 5.7 days and is 1.5 times as big as the Earth, but is less dense.These planets are, unfortunately, not habitable; the planets orbit their star at too close a range, exposing them to...
ASTRONOMY
