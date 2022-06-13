ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Country singer Toby Keith reveals cancer diagnosis

By Addy Bink, Alicia Patton, Nexstar Media Wire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Country singer Toby Keith revealed Sunday that he was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer and has been privately receiving treatment.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith, 60, wrote on Twitter . “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family, but I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Stomach cancer “begins when cells in the stomach start to grow out of control,” according to the American Cancer Society . Sometimes known as gastric cancer, stomach cancer accounts for about 1.5% of all new cancers diagnosed in the U.S. each year. Survival rates are based on how far the cancer has spread .

The singer has long worked to support those facing cancer diagnoses. In 2006, Keith began the Toby Keith Foundation , an organization that streamlines its efforts around no-cost housing for children with cancer. In 2014, the foundation opened OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for pediatric cancer patients who receive treatment at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma.

Keith is expected to perform at Coachella Crossroads in Coachella, California on November 11. Concerts scheduled for June, July, August, and September are still listed on Keith’s website . It’s unclear how many, if any, of these will be canceled or postponed.

