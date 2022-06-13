If Langworthy is elected for NY-23, will he remain chair for NY's GOP?

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Chair of New York State's Republican Committee Nick Langworthy has announced his bid for New York State's redrawn 23rd Congressional District which extends along New York's border with Pennsylvania from the shores of Lake Erie in Chautauqua County to the suburbs of Binghamton in Tioga County.

While Langworthy runs for the seat, he will continue his role as Chairman for NY's GOP.

"I am going to remain chairman while running for Congress. We have a primary that comes up very quickly in August 23 and this is the most Republican district in the state of New York," said Chairman Langworthy. "That's why we deserve a Congressman that can serve without distraction. Someone that can go take on the tough fights and not worry about getting caught up in other drama. That is what I bring to the table. I'm going to serve as chairman, because the most important thing that we can do here is to elect a Republican governor to change the state, but we need a ticket here in Congress that can also help pull out votes here in Western New York for our next governor, Lee Zeldin."

Nick Langworthy is going up against businessman, former Buffalo School Board member and GOP candidate for governor Carl Paladino in the primaries August 23rd. If Langworthy takes the seat as Congressman, could he still be chair for NY's GOP? WBEN's political analyst Carl Calabrese says it could be possible.

"Can he do both? It's been done before, people have been County chairs and State chairs. Byron Brown was the Democratic Chairman of New York State and was Mayor at the same time. There are countless examples in political history of people who've worn both hats as a candidate and as a political chair," said Calabrese.

"I think that question is really going to come to the forefront after August 23. If he wins and is going to be going to Congress, assuming he wins in November, this looks to be a pretty safe Republican district in what I think will be a very good Republican year. That's a decision he may make on his own or with consultation with party leaders, but it has been done before and he may want to give that a try," Calabrese added.

Legal Analyst from politicsandstuff.com, Ken Kruly thinks there will be pressure on Langworthy to give up his chair in NY's GOP committee.

"I would think there would be extreme pressure to do that and I would assume that he probably would. It doesn't make sense to try and lead a state party and for a state as big as New York and still try and serve your constituents as a Congressman. I think you'd have to make a decision about that," said Kruly.

The decision may have been already decided by Langworthy. Nick Langworthy told WBEN's Joe Beamer on Hardline Sunday that he doesn't think keeping the seat for NY's GOP committee would make sense if he were to be elected for NY-23.

"I believe once I'm sworn into Congress, it would be unrealistic to continue on those duties and I believe future governor, Lee Zeldin will be in a position to pick a successor as governor to work with him and help his agenda across the finish line," said Nick Langworthy.