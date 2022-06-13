ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now Halsey has covered Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill

By Martin Kielty
Pop icon Halsey is probably just one of many artists who’ll cover Kate Bush ’s Running Up That Hill in the coming months.

They performed the 1985 track during their set at the Governor’s Ball in New York City at the weekend. In the video below it’s clear that a large proportion of the audience know it well enough to sing along – which just goes to show the impact Bush has had since her track graced the Stranger Things soundtrack recently.

Afterwards, Halsey said: “I’m sorry guys, I just had to do it!” They later tweeted: “Truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world. I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this.”

The reclusive Bush expressed her delight at the resurgence of her song, saying : “How utterly brilliant! It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening since the release of the first part of the Stranger Things new series.  So many young people who love the show, discovering the song for the first time.

“The response to Running Up That Hill is something that has had its own energy and volition. A direct relationship between the shows and their audience and one that has stood completely outside of the music business. We’ve all been astounded to watch the track explode!”

Running Up That Hill is currently #2 in the UK charts and #8 in the US, making it Bush’s first-ever top 10 hit in the States. It’s also topped the charts in Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and Switzerland.

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

