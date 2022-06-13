Bassett Healthcare Network workers gather in silence: How they mourned victims of violence

Hundreds of Bassett Healthcare Network caregivers and practitioners gathered at noon June 6 to observe a moment of silence and mourn the terrible events in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as all instances of recent violence around the country.

Large groups gathered outside hospitals and long-term care facilities across the network, some carrying signs of support. Other staff, working at Bassett community health centers or school-based health centers, or unable to step away from their patients, gathered in smaller groups when their schedules allowed.

“This moment of silence was a time for us to stand together as one against hospital violence,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. “Even more importantly, this was a time to stand in solidarity with one another, with our colleagues in Tulsa and with our wider communities.”

The mass shootings have affected many Americans and the violence in Tulsa was especially poignant for healthcare workers. Many of Bassett’s caregivers at the event wore pink – the color of Tulsa’s Saint Francis Health System - to show support for their colleagues in Oklahoma. The network then sent pictures of the event, along with a message of support, to Tulsa.

In addition to mourning the nation’s recent shootings, the event was an observation of the Hospitals Against Violence movement launched by the American Hospital Association (AHA) June 3. Health systems across the country - including Bassett Healthcare Network - have seen a sharp increase in rates of physical, verbal and sexual assault against health care workers at their facilities.

#HospitalsAgainstViolence seeks to raise public awareness, support medical staff, set a standard of zero tolerance for abusive behavior and advocate for violence prevention efforts across communities.

Bassett launched its own awareness campaign this past spring. Social media, newspaper and billboard ads featuring photos of Bassett nurses declare, “assaulting me is not OK” and remind patients that violence towards hospital staff can result in removal from medical facilities and criminal prosecution.

In other business news:

James Dylan Furney of Pyramid Brokerage Company recently received his New York State Broker License. Furney specializes in a wide range of corporate and commercial real estate services in the office, industrial, investment and retail markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a minor in Communication and Social Interaction from the State University of New York at Oswego. He is exclusively representing a growing number of developers, investors and businesses in the CNY Mohawk Valley Region.

Assured Information Security (AIS), a cyber and information security firm founded and headquartered in Rome with employees throughout the United States, has made the following staff announcements:

Eric Thayer has been named chief engineer at AIS. In this position, Thayer leads research and drives innovation by building the company’s network of technical talent, overseeing the Internal Research and Development Program, advising on patents, publications and white papers and supporting the development of AIS’ technology roadmap. Thayer joined AIS in 2002 and has 24 years of experience in the cybersecurity field, performing security assessments and security related research for government agencies, state organizations and commercial entities. He holds several certifications and has contributed to the research associated with three publicly disclosed vulnerabilities. Thayer holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Utica College of Syracuse University in Utica.

Michael Sieffert has been named chief engineer at AIS. In this position, Sieffert leads research and drives innovation by building the company’s network of technical talent, overseeing the Internal Research and Development Program, advising on patents, publications and white papers and supporting the development of AIS’ technology roadmap. Sieffert started his career at AIS in 2003 as a junior developer and would eventually work for several groups within AIS, including the early Computer Architecture Group, SAE and most recently, Agile Cyber Solutions. He holds two patents, one related to Secure Boot processes and one on hypervisor-assisted security update mechanisms. Sieffert holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Binghamton University in Binghamton and a master’s degree in Computer Science from Syracuse University in Syracuse. He recently enrolled in an online Electrical Engineering degree program.

The Griffiss Institute was named Business of the Year by the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce. Since 2002, the Griffiss Institute has been a staple of the Rome business community, enabling collaboration between corporate, defense and academic partners for economic development. The Griffiss Institute has welcomed over 3,800 visitors to the Innovare Advancement Center in Rome since January 2021. This summer alone, more than 400 visiting researchers, student interns, entrepreneurs and STEM campers have taken up residency at Innovare, to work collaboratively with the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate at Rome Labs. Frequent opportunities to participate in events are open to the community through the Innovare Elevation Series, connecting local experts through events such as Coffee and Concepts, Lunch and Learns, Ask Me Anything segments and more. Potential partners interested in working with the Griffiss Institute and Innovare Advancement Center can learn more at griffissinstitute.org.

The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida Inc.’s Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) grant program is hosting a free women-focused virtual job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. Nontraditional occupations are defined by the U.S. Department of Labor as any industry in which females make up 25% or less of the workforce, including trades, information technology, advanced manufacturing, transportation, public safety, agriculture and more. WANTO serves Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schoharie, St. Lawrence, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Women who are 18 and older and employers throughout the entire 17-county region are invited to register. The job fair utilizes the user-friendly Premier Virtual platform, which is feature-rich for both businesses and job seekers. Platform training is available before the event, and there are also training materials located within the system. Employers should register at pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/d7mNQW and job seekers at pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/81a9O8.