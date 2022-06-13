ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from June 5 – 12

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaui Now’s featured jobs from June 5 to 11, 2022. Add your job listing. Assistant Food & Beverage Manager, Fairmont Kea Lani – Maui. Description: Providing Inspired Food & Beverage to highlight the destination we represent is one of our passions. As an Assistant Food & Beverage Manager, you will provide...

Free Father’s Day entertainment Sunday in Central Maui

A free Father’s Day concert will take place at the Maui Mall Village at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 19. Performers include Hawaiʻi recording artist Keali’i Lum and the Halau Hula O Keola-Ali’i O Kekai. The halau has performed at resort luau shows and festivals on Maui and in Japan, according to a news release.
Kahului, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Travel Industry A Shambles and Why

First, we want to allay your fears. It isn’t Hawaii that’s in a shambles. Hawaii is great, always has been and always will be. Things here are going moderately well under the most unusual global and local travel circumstances any of us has ever experienced. But the industry is clearly in a far greater state of upheaval than we would like to believe.
Beer Festivals Start Returning to Hawai‘i Next Week

Beer festivals are making a triumphant return in Hawai‘i. These massive parties revolve around beer, ciders and seltzers, but it is the food, live music and camaraderie that make them memorable. Each one emphasizes something different, so if you’re more into food or music, quantity or quality, being active or relaxing, there is one for you.
Hawaii to have world's only Anna Miller's restaurant

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The last remaining Anna Miller’s restaurant may reside in Hawaii, according to a published report. After four decades in existence in Japan, the final Anna Miller’s is closing this summer, according to Japan Today. This week, the Japanese baked goods company Imuraya announced that its...
Aging Well: Hawaii's Active Seniors Expo

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Supporting and educating Hawaii families and kupuna for a healthier way of life: that is the goal of the first Hawaii Active Seniors Expo coming to the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. The idea behind the expo has been years in...
History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: First Public Park of the Kingdom

With its always fresh-cut grass and shade-giving trees, Kapi‘olani Park is perfect for soccer games, social picnics and lazy Sunday retreats. We often throw out, “We can meet at Kapi‘olani,” forgetting the park’s significant history. In 1977, Viola K. Rivenburgh reminded us how special “the first public park of the Kingdom” is with a delightful tribute celebrating its 100th birthday.
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, June 16 – 22

King Kamehameha Day is celebrated with a Pāʻū Parade that begins in Lahaina Saturday, June 18, at 9:45 a.m. and runs along Front Street from Kenui Street to Shaw Street. A Ho‘olaule‘a takes place under the Banyan Tree. The 2022 theme is “E Ola Ka Mōʻī Kamehameha – Long live King Kamehameha,” honoring King Kamehameha I who united the Hawaiian Islands under one rule. The Pāʻū Grand Marshal is Glenn Berce and his wife, Linda Berce, is the Pāʻū Queen. Glenn Berce, a Makawao resident, is an accomplished horseman and cowboy. Berce is a lifetime member of Maui Roping Club and has won several Hawaiʻi State Championships in reining and cutting in cow-horse events. He has also been the chair of the Livestock & Poultry Exhibit of the Maui Fair for more than 35 years.
Under landmark decision, state will now manage West Maui water resources

After a flood of passionate debate over West Maui water rights, state water commissioners voted unanimously this afternoon to designate the Lahaina Aquifer Sector as a Surface Water and Ground Water Management Area. The landmark decision means the state will now manage surface and ground water in important West Maui...
