ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Third time's the charm? Somerset back to the drawing board in town administrator search

By Audrey Cooney, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KuTIK_0g8uvnb200

SOMERSET — The Board of Selectmen’s two top choices to be Somerset’s next Town Administrator have now both turned down the job.

The town has not had a permanent town administrator since November f 2021, when former Town Administrator Richard Brown retired . Michael Gallagher, who previously served as town administrator in North Attleboro, has been filling in on an interim basis.

In May, the board voted to extend an offer of employment to current Uxbridge Town Administrator Steven Sette to fill the vacancy in Somerset. But that fell through when Uxbridge offered to raise his salary to $175,000.

Next, selectmen opted to hire former Bourne Town Administrator Thomas Guerino, who was their second favorite during the interview process.

But on June 8, Chair Allen Smith said during a selectmen meeting that Guerino was also no longer interested.

“At this point, Mr. Guerino has opted to withdraw from the opportunity based on just not being able to come to terms on a contract,” Smith said.

Taking a bow: After more than 30 years at Durfee, this theater and music teacher is retiring

Smith said he is discussing their options with Municipal Resources, Inc., the consulting company the town hired find candidates for the position.

“We’ve got a couple of different options that we’re gonna head down that path and hopefully still have someone in place prior to Mr. Gallagher’s time to have to leave us due to pension restrictions that he has,” he said.

Brown's most recent contract, which he signed in 2018 and renewed in 2020, was for $147,500 per year .

Major fire: A fire destroyed a three-decker on Alden Street. Here's how to help its residents

Audrey Cooney can be reached at acooney@heraldnews.com . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Third time's the charm? Somerset back to the drawing board in town administrator search

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police seek missing person

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are seeking a missing person. William J. Mooney, who goes by “Bill” or “BJ” was last seen on June 7th. Mooney is described as a 39-year-old white male, 6’2″, 250 lbs and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts with Marvel comic characters, a gray backpack and a Red Sox cap. If you have any information or have seen Mr. Mooney please contact Yarmouth Police immediately at 508-775-0445 or call 911. You can also contact Yarmouth Police at info@yarmouthpolice.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, MA
City
North Attleborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Somerset, MA
Government
ABC6.com

Interstate 95 in Providence reopens after being shut down by police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police reopened Interstate 95 in Providence after it was briefly closed on Friday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that the closure near Eddy Street section of the roadway was because of a medical emergency. That part of the highway was reopened just...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man with Fall River ties indicted on multiple child molestation charges

A Rhode Island man with ties to Fall River has been arrested and indicted on some disturbing charges. According to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, on Thursday, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging 26-year-old Brian Sousa of Westerly, R.I., with three counts of first-degree child molestation and three counts of second-degree child molestation.
Turnto10.com

Warwick teacher placed on leave amid investigation

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick schools told NBC 10 News that Raymond Depot has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation. He works at the Warwick Area Career and Technical Center. No further information was immediately available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawing Board#The Board Of Selectmen#Town Administrator
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Off-duty Shrewsbury firefighter tried to save drowning man at Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER — A 30-year-old man went off the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge into Lake Quinsigamond and drowned Tuesday, according to police. The matter is under investigation, with authorities trying to determine if the man jumped or fell. Authorities initially said he jumped. Fire and rescue crews from Worcester and Shrewsbury converged on Lake Quinsigamond after a boater...
capecod.com

Man seriously injured after falling from tree in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured after falling from a tree in Falmouth early Thursday evening. The incident happened on Stowers Street just before 6:30 PM. The victim, who reportedly fell about 20 feet, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
rimonthly.com

6 Seafood Shacks to Hit Up This Summer

Seafood Shack dinners are here once again for the summer season. Whether you’re in the mood for lobster or clam cakes and “chowdah,” here are a few little Rhody spots to chow down on these seafood staples. Aunt Carrie’s. Location: Narragansett. Why:. Legend has it that...
ABC6.com

Tiverton Fire Department mourns loss of retired captain

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Tiverton Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired Capt. Joe Policica. The department said in a Facebook post that Plocica died unexpectedly, but was surrounded by family and friends. “This is a difficult time for Capt. Plocica’s family as well as the fire...
TIVERTON, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy