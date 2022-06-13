Delene C. Hirlston, age 91 of Lebanon passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Odis C. Cornelison & Beatrice Sanders Cornelison; husband, William Franklin Hirlston; daughter, Wanda Edwards; & granddaughter, Tonya Jones.

Survived by her two sons, Gary Hirlston & Eric (Judy) Hirlston; grandchildren, Dusty Reed, Kristi Hirlston & Kiana Hirlston; great-grandchildren, Candice Hunt, Frankey Jones, Dixie Barrett, Nena Hirlston, Jordan Reed & Jayden Reed; great-great-grandchildren, Ava Hunt, Keith Hunt, & Kadence Hunt.

Mrs. Hirlston was a member of The Glade Church and a nurse with Physicians Home Healthcare.

Visitation will be held in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, Tn 37087 on Tuesday, June 14th, 4-7 p.m. Visitation Wednesday, June 15th, 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at the church at 11:00 a.m. Bro.Trevie Dean & Bro. Donald Cox to officiate the services. Interment will follow in the Caraway Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be family & friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Hirlston’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL (615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700

www.partlowchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Delene C. Hirlston appeared first on Wilson County Source .