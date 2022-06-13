ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Why Paterson needs ‘insurance archaeologist’ for two $48M lawsuits

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago

PATERSON — With millions of dollars possibly at stake, Paterson needs someone called an “insurance archaeologist" to research city records that are almost three decades old.

At issue is what type of liability insurance Paterson had in the early 1990s. That’s when Ralph Lee Jr. and Eric Kelley were arrested by Paterson police and eventually convicted in a high-profile murder case.

Now Lee and Kelley are suing Paterson for $48 million each, because their convictions were dismissed in 2018 after they spent more than 24 years in prison. The federal lawsuits accuse Paterson police of fabricating evidence, withholding information from the men's lawyers that could have been used to exonerate them, and taking advantage of the men’s mental deficiencies to coerce confessions.

Lee and Kelley already have gotten $1 million apiece from the state in a separate lawsuit over their convictions. But their settlement with the state did not resolve the pending case against the city and its police officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s67YB_0g8uvct300

As the legal battle unfolds, the two sides have agreed they ought to find out what type of liability insurance Paterson had at the time of the arrests and convictions, according to court record. The insurance coverage would help determine how much Paterson taxpayers have at risk in the lawsuit.

Lawyers for the city and the two men agreed that the sides would share the cost of hiring the insurance archeologist, according to court records.

FBI probe: Former Paterson police sergeant seeks acquittal — or a new trial in corruption case

Scandal: Former state Sen. Ray Lesniak loves being the center of attention. Just not this kind

But several reports filed in the lawsuit say city officials have not cooperated with the research into the old records.

A March 4 letter signed by lawyers for both sides says the city failed to provide the insurance archeologist with access to municipal files and personnel. “Without access to the relevant files, the vendor cannot perform the agreed upon research,” said the letter.

A subsequent letter dated May 16 said the access problem had not yet been resolved.

City officials declined to respond to questions about the insurance archeologist, saying it involves pending litigation.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Why Paterson needs ‘insurance archaeologist’ for two $48M lawsuits

Comments / 3

Tribe of Judah
5d ago

I hope them brothers get every penny they deserve I know them dudes and I always knew they didn’t commit that crime.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Essence

Activists In Newark, NJ Rally For Reparations

People will hit the streets at the start of the Juneteenth holiday weekend to call for reparations and the passage of legislation at the state and federal levels. In Newark, New Jersey, activists and community members will kick off the Juneteenth holiday weekend with a rally to call for slavery reparations.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Government
hudsontv.com

US Postal Service Employee From Jersey City Charged With Insurance Fraud

A mail sorter employed by the United States Postal Service was arrested by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit for submitting fraudulent medical claims to his insurance company. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, 32-year old Gerald Hunter of Jersey City is charged with one count of Insurance Fraud, a crime of the third degree.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Post Office Mail Sorter Charged with Insurance Fraud

A mail sorter employed by the United States Postal Service was arrested today for submitting fraudulent medical claims to his insurance company. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Gerald Hunter, 32, of Jersey City, was arrested by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit and charged with one count of Insurance Fraud.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

How did Frank Pallotta nearly break the Bergen County line, again?

In last week’s Republican primary for New Jersey’s 5th congressional district, Frank Pallotta may not have won Bergen County, but he sure as hell came close. Pallotta, an investment banker and the 2020 nominee for the same seat, managed to hold Bergen Republican Party-endorsed Marine veteran Nick De Gregorio to just a 51%-46% win in the county. Put up against Pallotta’s huge margins coming from Passaic and Sussex Counties, where he had organizational support, Bergen County got drowned out and Pallotta won overall 50-46%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Liability Insurance#Fbi
NJ.com

Another 2 N.J. school districts add armed security

Two more New Jersey school districts will place armed security officers in their buildings in response to the Texas school shooting and other mass attacks that have shaken the nation, local officials said. Howell Township in Monmouth County and Middle Township in Cape May County both recently approved plans to...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Johnson beats Stampone in Haldeon mayoral primary

Michael Johnson, a former Haledon councilman who fell out of favor with his local party organization, has ousted four-term Mayor Domenick Stampone in the Democratic primary. Johnson won by 25 votes, 305 to 280 (52%-48%). “It’s official. I’m conceding the Democratic Primary for Mayor,” Stampone said. “Thank you to all...
HALEDON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Beach Radio

Amid soaring apartment lease costs, does NJ have rent control?

TRENTON – Rents, like seemingly everything else, have been spiking lately in New Jersey. The June 2022 monthly report from Rent.com published Wednesday shows the average rent price in the state has increased by 36% over the past year to $2,414 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and by 42% to $2,981 for a two-bedroom unit. Both are about 3% bigger than what was reported a month earlier.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Jersey City hiking minimum wage to $20 for municipal workers

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City is raising its minimum wage for full-time municipal employees to $20 per hour, Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced Thursday. The Living Wage Statute, which is part of the city’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, will help raise the standard of living for municipal workers, partially offset inflation, and improve […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City welcomes 28 new police officers (PHOTOS)

Jersey City swore in 28 new police officers during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at City Hall, bringing the department’s size to over 950 active members. When Mayor Steve Fulop took office nine years ago, the department had 779 officers. According to the mayor’s office, more than 70% of the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Second Shooting in 24-Hour Period Reported in Greenville

A shooting in Greenville this morning marks the second shooting in Jersey City in a 24-hours. Last night, a man was shot in the neck in Bergen-Lafayette. According to radio reports, shortly before 12 noon today, a man presented himself at Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the lower right back. The wound was determined to be non-life threatening.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen moves to amend parade regulations

North Bergen is thinking about amending its regulations regarding parades. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to introduce an ordinance at its June 8 meeting that would do so. According to the ordinance, a parade is defined as an assemblage of 25 or more...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
PIX11

New website helps renters find affordable housing in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka launched Thursday a housing locator site that makes it easier for prospective tenants to find affordable housing. According to Baraka’s office, NewarkHousingSearch.com has been envisioned by the mayor even before the pandemic and its implementation is one of his five-year housing goals. Site users can view […]
New Jersey 101.5

Edison, NJ man charged with murder of former girlfriend found in car

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — Already charged with having a woman's dead body in a vehicle, a Middlesex County man has now been charged with the woman's murder. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that 28-year-old Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, of Edison, is charged with first-degree murder. He had already been charged with desecration of human remains.
EDISON, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy