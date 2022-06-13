Paterson council set to vote on raises for mayor and other top officials

PATERSON — The City Council is ready to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would raise Mayor Andre Sayegh’s pay by $21,000 and increase the council members’ own salaries by $6,182.

The plan would put the mayor’s salary at $140,000 and council members' at $47,395.

The city’s top-ranking administrators also would be in position to get double-digit percentage increases under the proposal. The ordinance would set salary ranges for Paterson’s department heads, and the mayor would decide how much to pay people within those ranges, said City Council President Maritza Davila.

The maximum pay would be $130,000 for the tax collector, tax assessor, city clerk and directors of community development, public safety and health and human services. The top pay would be $140,000 for the economic development and public works directors and $160,000 for the business administrator, law director and finance director.

Sayegh said city research comparing salaries among New Jersey's main cities showed that Paterson's salaries are significantly lower than the others. He said the new ranges would make Paterson competitive with what other cities were paying their officials in 2019.

"Paterson has not increased salaries for the affected appointed and elected officials since 2015," Sayegh said. "Appointed and elected officials have received no adjustment in salary, cost of living or any other increase in compensation since 2015, notwithstanding inflation and other rises in costs of living. Now is as good time as any to ensure that appointed and elected officials in Paterson make fare wages and are paid in accordance with the demands, difficulties and dedication the respective positions require, just as their counterparts in similar cities."

Davila said the state’s Department of Community Affairs, which monitors Paterson’s finances, has approved the proposed hikes. She said the increases would put Paterson on equal footing with similar cities in New Jersey.

“How can you attract talent when you’re the lowest?” the council president said. “How can you be competitive?”

FBI probe: Former Paterson police sergeant seeks acquittal — or a new trial in corruption case

Scandal: Former state Sen. Ray Lesniak loves being the center of attention. Just not this kind

Davila acknowledged that the plan faces opposition on the council, which discussed the pay increases at its meeting on Thursday night. But some council members, she said, would oppose any initiative from the Sayegh administration.

Councilman Michael Jackson, who finished third in last month’s mayoral election, said the Sayegh administration doesn’t deserve pay increases.

“They haven’t provided any positive change in the community,” Jackson said. “I guess the mayor thinks he can do whatever he wants because he won the election."

Meanwhile, Councilman Luis Velez, who finished fifth in the mayoral election, said he remains “undecided” about the raises.

“Is the community going to get better services with them getting these increases?” Velez asked.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson council set to vote on raises for mayor and other top officials