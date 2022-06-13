ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson council set to vote on raises for mayor and other top officials

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago

PATERSON — The City Council is ready to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would raise Mayor Andre Sayegh’s pay by $21,000 and increase the council members’ own salaries by $6,182.

The plan would put the mayor’s salary at $140,000 and council members' at $47,395.

The city’s top-ranking administrators also would be in position to get double-digit percentage increases under the proposal. The ordinance would set salary ranges for Paterson’s department heads, and the mayor would decide how much to pay people within those ranges, said City Council President Maritza Davila.

The maximum pay would be $130,000 for the tax collector, tax assessor, city clerk and directors of community development, public safety and health and human services. The top pay would be $140,000 for the economic development and public works directors and $160,000 for the business administrator, law director and finance director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MRrS_0g8uvb0K00

Sayegh said city research comparing salaries among New Jersey's main cities showed that Paterson's salaries are significantly lower than the others. He said the new ranges would make Paterson competitive with what other cities were paying their officials in 2019.

"Paterson has not increased salaries for the affected appointed and elected officials since 2015," Sayegh said. "Appointed and elected officials have received no adjustment in salary, cost of living or any other increase in compensation since 2015, notwithstanding inflation and other rises in costs of living. Now is as good time as any to ensure that appointed and elected officials in Paterson make fare wages and are paid in accordance with the demands, difficulties and dedication the respective positions require, just as their counterparts in similar cities."

Davila said the state’s Department of Community Affairs, which monitors Paterson’s finances, has approved the proposed hikes. She said the increases would put Paterson on equal footing with similar cities in New Jersey.

“How can you attract talent when you’re the lowest?” the council president said. “How can you be competitive?”

FBI probe: Former Paterson police sergeant seeks acquittal — or a new trial in corruption case

Scandal: Former state Sen. Ray Lesniak loves being the center of attention. Just not this kind

Davila acknowledged that the plan faces opposition on the council, which discussed the pay increases at its meeting on Thursday night. But some council members, she said, would oppose any initiative from the Sayegh administration.

Councilman Michael Jackson, who finished third in last month’s mayoral election, said the Sayegh administration doesn’t deserve pay increases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZuPO_0g8uvb0K00

“They haven’t provided any positive change in the community,” Jackson said. “I guess the mayor thinks he can do whatever he wants because he won the election."

Meanwhile, Councilman Luis Velez, who finished fifth in the mayoral election, said he remains “undecided” about the raises.

“Is the community going to get better services with them getting these increases?” Velez asked.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson council set to vote on raises for mayor and other top officials

Comments / 4

Manuel Gonzalez
5d ago

I will only add this to my list good morning everyone in the city of Paterson if you allow the city government to go ahead and give the mayor the OK for raises To him and everyone don’t cry later and you deserve what you get whether you like my comment or not it is what it is God bless

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Johnson beats Stampone in Haldeon mayoral primary

Michael Johnson, a former Haledon councilman who fell out of favor with his local party organization, has ousted four-term Mayor Domenick Stampone in the Democratic primary. Johnson won by 25 votes, 305 to 280 (52%-48%). “It’s official. I’m conceding the Democratic Primary for Mayor,” Stampone said. “Thank you to all...
HALEDON, NJ
stljewishlight.org

New Jersey town agrees to repeal ordinance allegedly aimed at keeping out yeshivas

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The township of Jackson, New Jersey settled a federal Justice Department lawsuit alleging that a 2017 ordinance banning dormitories sought to keep out yeshivas. Under the consent order announced Wednesday, the township must replace the 2017 ordinance with one that allows “religious elementary and secondary schools,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Paterson, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Paterson, NJ
Government
PIX11

Jersey City hiking minimum wage to $20 for municipal workers

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City is raising its minimum wage for full-time municipal employees to $20 per hour, Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced Thursday. The Living Wage Statute, which is part of the city’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, will help raise the standard of living for municipal workers, partially offset inflation, and improve […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Haledon mayor trails by 13 votes with about 65 ballots still uncounted

There are still as many as 65 votes left to be counted in Haledon, where challenger Michael Johnson leads four-term Mayor Domenick Stampone in the Democratic primary by 13 votes, 271 to 258. There are about 45 provisional ballots and approximately 20 vote-by-mail ballots that have not yet been tallied....
HALEDON, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Housing Authority receives $6.26 million HUD grant

The Trenton Housing Authority has been awarded a $6,256,702 Public Housing Capital Fund Program Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the fiscal year 2022. HUD provides Capital Fund Program grants to Public Housing Authorities annually for the development, financing and modernization of Public Housing properties...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Dupré Kelly wins Newark West Ward council seat

Platinum-selling rapper Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly has defeated Chigozie Onyema for the West Ward seat on the Newark City Council. With 100% of the vote in, Kelly leads Onyema by 17 percentage points, 58.6% to 41.4%, and a plurality of 546 votes, 1,858 to 1,312. He had the...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Maritza Davila
New Jersey Globe

Silva wins city council runoff in Newark’s East Ward

Michael Silva, retired police detective, has won the East Ward seat on the Newark City Council, defeating Anthony Campos, the city’s former chief of police. Silva leads by 252 votes, 983 to 731, 57%-43%, with 56.5% of the vote counted. Silva will replace Augusto Amador, who is retiring after...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

The polls are closed in Newark, where three city council runoffs being held

It’s 8 PM and the polls have closed in Newark’s East, South and West wards, where runoff elections for three city council seats were held on Tuesday. The runoffs feature faceoffs between the top two vote-getters in the three ward races where no candidate hit the 50% + 1 mark in the May 10 non-partisan municipal elections.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Amid soaring apartment lease costs, does NJ have rent control?

TRENTON – Rents, like seemingly everything else, have been spiking lately in New Jersey. The June 2022 monthly report from Rent.com published Wednesday shows the average rent price in the state has increased by 36% over the past year to $2,414 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and by 42% to $2,981 for a two-bedroom unit. Both are about 3% bigger than what was reported a month earlier.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#The City Council
New Jersey Stage

Mayor Baraka Launches NewarkHousingSearch.com To Enable People To Find Affordable Housing In Newark

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Solving a major difficulty for people seeking affordable housing in Newark, Mayor Ras J. Baraka launched a housing locator site, NewarkHousingSearch.com on June 16, which enables prospective tenants to find affordable housing in the City of Newark, completely free of charge through detailed listings. The site offers users the ability to search listings along a variety of potential details including photographs, size and type of bedrooms, rental costs, eligibility requirements, special needs, neighborhood, ward, seniors only, distance from public transportation, on-site amenities, neighborhood services such as hospitals and schools and other useful information. Property listings are shown on a map as well as by address.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

New website helps renters find affordable housing in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka launched Thursday a housing locator site that makes it easier for prospective tenants to find affordable housing. According to Baraka’s office, NewarkHousingSearch.com has been envisioned by the mayor even before the pandemic and its implementation is one of his five-year housing goals. Site users can view […]
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: All-electric Ambulances Coming To New Jersey

Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette helped unveil the prototype of an electric ambulance that will be purchased with New Jersey Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative auction proceeds and housed in the City of Paterson. Commissioner LaTourette joined First Priority Group Electrified’s facility opening on Tuesday, featuring two Demers...
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

Main Paterson library reopens to the public after 2 years

The main Paterson library has finally reopened to the public after being forced to shut down for two years due to COVID-19. The Southside branch and three others in neighborhoods across Paterson did reopen in July 2021 but the hours were limited because of COVID and staffing issues. The main branch, known as the Danforth Library, officially reopened Monday.
New Jersey 101.5

What’s open and closed? Juneteenth observed by NJ, federal government

For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as both a state and federal holiday. This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.
POLITICS
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy