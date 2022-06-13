Rodman Public Library Buzz for week of June 13

Featured programs

Virtual Summer Art Experience – Spots are open for the virtual Summer Art Experience for children, who can view via YouTube four art lessons taught by local instructors. Art supplies for the lessons will be provided free of charge while supplies last and can be picked up beginning that day. To register, call 330-821-2665, ext. 223, or visit rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup. The link can be found on June 13 of the calendar.

Juneteenth Presentation – 7 p.m. June 20. Dr. William “Ted” McDaniel, a professor of African-American studies and professor of music at the Ohio State University, will present “Understanding Black History Through Black Music” at Rodman Auditorium. A specialist in African-American music and jazz performance, McDaniel utilizes recorded music to explore various aspects and periods of Black history by examining the music of each era. Registration is required to attend the program. To register, visit rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup, or call 300-821-2665, ext. 107.

Teen Pirate Escape Room – 3 p.m. June 21. Ages 12-18 will follow clues with the goal to unlock a treasure chest and plunder the booty. Lads and lassies can register in groups of five or as individuals. Each crew will be assigned a half hour increment between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to get ship shape and find the coffer. Registration required at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup, or call 330-821-2665, ext. 217.

Ongoing programs

Play Group – 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Recommended for children birth through age 5, the group meets at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The program gives parents and caregivers as well as their infants and toddlers the opportunity to socialize with others. Board books and toys will be available for the children to play with while coffee and tea will be offered to the adults. A librarian will be in attendance at all times, but a parent or caregiver must be present with his or her child. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 223.

Storytime at The Branch – 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Children ages 3 and up explore a different aquatic creature each week in conjunction with RPL’s Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program. Two identical sessions will be held each week starting June 15. The 45-minute sessions include songs, stories and a different activity each week. Each storytime concludes with a short video highlighting the sea creature of the day. Kids are encouraged to bring a beach towel to sit on. On June 15, the featured creature is the jellyfish with a fruit cup jellyfish craft as the special activity. No registration required. For more information, call 330-821-1313.

Book Fest – 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Intended for children of all ages, Book Fest is a half hour of fun. This week, children’s librarians will provide skits, music and dancing, trivia, and interactive stories. No registration is required to attend Book Fest. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 223.

Teen Gaming – 3 p.m. Thursday. Those ages 12-18 are invited to Rodman Public Library every other Thursday to play their favorite video games on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 3 & 4, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo WiiU. No registration is required for these free gaming events. For more information, call the library at 330-821-2665, ext. 214. Video gaming is in partnership with Synergy Alliance.

Tech Time Thursday – 11 a.m. Thursdays. A librarian will be available for one hour to answer basic questions about your computer or electronic devices, such as cellphones, laptops and tablets. No registration required. For information, call the Main Library at 330-821-2665, ext. 216.

Animal Crossing Café – 1 p.m. June 18. Patrons of all ages are invited to bring in their Nintendo Switch and updated Animal Crossing game and socialize with others who play the game while enjoying refreshments provided by the library. No registration is required. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 223.

Book clubs

Books and Coffee – 6:30 p.m. Monday at The Branch. Club meets the second Monday of the month at the Rodman Branch Library. Led by Charlene Duro, the selected title will be “People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry. For more information, call 330-821-1313.

True Crime Junkies – 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A book discussion group led by reference librarian Ashley Mock, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at the Main Library. The June meeting will be the second Tuesday due to a scheduling conflict. Selection for June 14 is “The Killer Across the Table: Unlocking the Secrets of Serial Killers and Predators with the FBI’s Original Mindhunter,” by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. Registration is required at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 215.

Kids Book Club – 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. RPL invites children ages 8-12 to join the third Wednesday of each month. “Pi in the Sky,” by Wendy Mass is June's title. Led by Stacy Digianantonio, Kids Book Club meetings include a brief discussion of the book, a fun activity and a snack. Registration is required for each session at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup or by calling the Children’s Department at 330-821-2665, ext. 223.

Teen Book Club – 4 p.m. June 20. Club meets the third Monday of each month in the conference room at the Main Library. Led by Jaime Gross, the June 20 title is “Where There’s a Whisk,” by Sarah J. Schmitt. For more information, call 330-821-2665 ext. 217.

RPL Evening Book Club – 6 p.m. June 27. Club meets the fourth Monday of each month in the Main Library. The June selection is “Ordinary Grace,” by William Kent Kruger. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 107.