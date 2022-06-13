ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for June 13

Opelika-Auburn News
 5 days ago

Read through the obituaries published today...

oanow.com

Comments / 0

Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gets its first Wing Stop, and another is in the works for Opelika

Wing Stop is opening its first restaurant in the Auburn-Opelika area on Monday. The new store will be at 231 North Dean Road in Auburn, directly across from Kroger, and a future store is in the works for Opelika. The restaurant will be mostly take-out. Carteina Riddick, director of operations...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn Board of Trustees announces list of new on-campus projects

As several large capital projects are being wrapped up at Auburn University, the university announced several new smaller construction projects at the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday morning. Four projects with a combined total cost of over $300 million dollars—the Academic Classroom and Laboratory Complex, the Tony and Libba...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's how Lee County plans to spend $31.9 million in COVID-19 relief money

The Lee County Commission has voted on a rough plan for spending $31.9 million in American Rescue Act Funds from the federal government, leaving many details and specific projects to be worked out later. The largest category of spending, according to the plan voted on at the commission’s meeting on...
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Opelika-Auburn News

Glenwood, Central standout AJ Harris commits to Georgia

Five-star area standout AJ Harris has his college home. He’s found it with the defending national champions. AJ Harris announced his commitment Thursday evening to Georgia. The highly touted defensive back has been a standout at Glenwood School and in the offseason announced he’d be playing out his senior season this fall with Central-Phenix City.
LEE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Watch now: Auburn baseball heads to Omaha at Reverse Tiger Walk

The Auburn baseball team is on its way to Omaha. The Tigers departed campus for the College World Series on Wednesday. Dozens of fans gathered to send the team off in style with a Reverse Tiger Walk. See video above and click here for more footage from Auburn’s social media....
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn to play West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Auburn men's basketball added another nonconference opponent to its schedule Thursday, as a January date has been set for the Tigers to face West Virginia in this year's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers will travel to Morgantown, W.Va., for the Jan. 28, 2023, matchup, with a start time and TV...
AUBURN, AL

