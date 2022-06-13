Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for June 13

Two family businesses in Opelika continue to carry on legacies established more than 100 years ago by their forefathers. Around town, people know the Smith T family, of Winston Smith T Building Supply, and the Jackson family, of Piedmont Fertilizer, for their trustworthiness in business and service to the community.
Wing Stop is opening its first restaurant in the Auburn-Opelika area on Monday. The new store will be at 231 North Dean Road in Auburn, directly across from Kroger, and a future store is in the works for Opelika. The restaurant will be mostly take-out. Carteina Riddick, director of operations...
As several large capital projects are being wrapped up at Auburn University, the university announced several new smaller construction projects at the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday morning. Four projects with a combined total cost of over $300 million dollars—the Academic Classroom and Laboratory Complex, the Tony and Libba...
The Rev. Al Jackson, pastor emeritus of Lakeview Baptist Church and the man known around Auburn as “Brother Al,” gave the sermon that closed out this year’s Southern Baptist Convention Pastor’s Conference in Anaheim, Calif. Jackson was one of 12 pastors asked to preach from the...
Opelika native Tiffany Gibson founded Girls STEPS Inc. in 2015, fueled by a passion to provide opportunities to girls and teach them essential skills. The educational program, for girls in grades 3-12, started in Lee County and now includes girls from Chambers, Macon and Russell counties. STEPS is an acronym...
Auburn University will soon open a new facility that will allow people to get their commercial driver's license for free, as well as reducing the fees associated with heavy equipment operation training. The AU Construction Workforce and Training Research Facility will allow students to get practical behind-the-wheel training in a...
The Auburn Board of Trustees has approved the relocation of Starbucks within the Melton Student Center. The coffee shop, now located on the second floor of the Melton Student Center, will be moved to the site of the former sandwich and soup restaurant, Au Bon Pain. An opening date has...
The Gogue Performing Arts Center will be adding new features to its studio theater and amphitheater. One of the approved add-ons includes a glass hangar door for the south end of the studio theater. This would open to the lawn and create an indoor/outdoor arrangement that reveals the amphitheater stage.
With the sun beaming down on a hot summer morning, kids from the Lee County area ran with enthusiasm through an obstacle course outside the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. They climbed over a fence, walked over a balance beam and crawled through a tunnel while officers gave encouragement and instruction.
The Lee County Commission has voted on a rough plan for spending $31.9 million in American Rescue Act Funds from the federal government, leaving many details and specific projects to be worked out later. The largest category of spending, according to the plan voted on at the commission’s meeting on...
At 5 a.m., Leroy Burrell got up and took a walk across Auburn’s campus. He’s done it every morning since getting here, actually: It’s how he’s been starting his days this week — his first week as Auburn’s new track and field coach. He’s...
Five-star area standout AJ Harris has his college home. He’s found it with the defending national champions. AJ Harris announced his commitment Thursday evening to Georgia. The highly touted defensive back has been a standout at Glenwood School and in the offseason announced he’d be playing out his senior season this fall with Central-Phenix City.
The Auburn baseball team is on its way to Omaha. The Tigers departed campus for the College World Series on Wednesday. Dozens of fans gathered to send the team off in style with a Reverse Tiger Walk. See video above and click here for more footage from Auburn’s social media....
Auburn men's basketball added another nonconference opponent to its schedule Thursday, as a January date has been set for the Tigers to face West Virginia in this year's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers will travel to Morgantown, W.Va., for the Jan. 28, 2023, matchup, with a start time and TV...
OMAHA, Neb. — Auburn baseball faces an incredibly familiar opponent to start its 2022 College World Series play, as its plays a squad it not only hosted earlier this season, but has shared a division with since 1992 in Ole Miss. “There’s obviously a little bit of being familiar...
For Brody Moore, Auburn baseball is about family. Brody’s father, Brandon Moore, was an All-SEC player at Auburn and a member of the Tigers’ 1994 College World Series team. Now he’s bringing the Moore name back to Omaha in orange and blue as Auburn competes in this year’s College World Series starting Saturday.
