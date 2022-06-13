ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valneva shares plunge as European COVID vaccine deal flounders

By Natalie Grover
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
PARIS/LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Valneva (VLS.PA) shed around a quarter of its market value on Monday after the French drugmaker warned that the future of its COVID-19 vaccine was in jeopardy.

Valneva has been trying to salvage a deal with the European Commission (EC) which has indicated it would terminate an advance purchase agreement for up to 60 million doses.

"We do understand that the European Commission is faced with this challenge of having too many vaccine doses on stock," Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelbach told Reuters.

Valneva has proposed flexibility in terms of volumes, delivery time and additional stability such as the vaccine having a longer shelf life, he said.

He expects to hear back from the Commission in the coming days. "We will certainly not give up until we have tried everything," he added.

But the company has cautioned that initial signs from the Commission suggest that supply volumes in the potentially amended agreement would not be enough to sustain the firm's vaccine programme. read more

There is a "very significant difference" between the initial agreement and the preliminary, unofficial volume indications, said Lingelbach.

If this reduced order was confirmed, the company said it would be unable to enter into an amended agreement.

Its shares tumbled about 25% in afternoon trading.

"This is clearly a disappointing development," Rx Securities said in a note, after previously forecasting more than 400 million euros ($419 million) in COVID vaccine sales, mostly relating to the contract with the Commission.

"Our forecasts no longer assume any vaccine revenues from sales to the EC," it said in a note.

Valneva's vaccine programme was hit by delays in its marketing application after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) sought more information. EMA has since then accepted the application but Valneva missed the Commission's April deadline for European approval. An EMA recommendation on whether the vaccine should be approved is now expected on June 21.

Britain cancelled its Valneva contract in 2021, although the company has secured approvals in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Valneva's vaccine uses technology already employed for decades in shots against polio, influenza and hepatitis. The company had bet it would entice people who had refused COVID vaccines that used mRNA and other newer technology.

But demand for a new crop of COVID vaccines is uncertain. U.S.-based Novavax's (NVAX.O) shot uses a traditional technology like Valneva's but has had limited take up in Europe, with only about 220,000 doses administered out of 12.6 million distributed in the region. read more

Some vaccine makers, such as AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), have warned of a global COVID vaccine glut.

($1 = 0.9549 euros)

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel in Paris and Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Edmund Blair and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
U.S. oil lobby pushes Biden to roll back fossil fuel curbs

June 14 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute, the top U.S. oil lobby organization, on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden’s administration to lift a slew of restrictions on fossil fuel development to help ease soaring energy prices. The request underscores an uncomfortable dilemma for the Biden administration as it...
POTUS
Motley Fool

Is The Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

Worse-than-expected inflation news sparked another market selloff. Although the market is down around 20% off its highs, further drops are possible if bad surprises keep showing up in the economic news. Having a solid overall financial foundation is key to emerging stronger on the other side of a typical market...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
