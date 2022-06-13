Swanton manufacturing company is hiring to keep up with demand for medical tools

Vermont Precision Tools was featured in last week's jobs newsletter from the Vermont Department of Labor . The Swanton manufacturer held a job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday last week to try to fill a dozen jobs paying from $18 to $30 per hour, according to President and Chief Executive Officer Monica Greene.

Greene said her company is looking for CNC operators as well as people to fill some support warehouse positions. CNC, or computer numerical control, tools are used for the precise machining required by VPT's clients, which include major medical device manufacturers as well as automotive and aerospace companies, both nationally and internationally.

"Like other manufacturers we're all looking for help post-COVID," Greene said. "We're coming up with strong business opportunities and there's not enough labor."

Vermont Precision Tools was founded by Greene's father in 1968 and has about 300 employees — 200 in Swanton and another 100 in Franklin, Kentucky, at a subsidiary called Vermont Thread Gage. The company's bread and butter is what are called "bur blanks," which are used by clients like Stryker, Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic to make surgical drills.

"We start with basic bar stock," Greene said. "We take our customers' prints, which are mostly proprietary and considered confidential, to make the blanks. These tools will be fluted or have a diamond coating to put an edge on them. Once they're done they go into a variety of procedures. We make (the blanks for) cranial, neurological, spinal and ear, nose and throat drills."

Fixed limit gauging is another important product for VPT, devices made to measure the same single dimension over and over.

"It's an economical way to gauge something, reaming a hole or verifying the size of mating products," Greene said. "We're the largest manufacturer (of fixed limit gauging) in the country."

Greene said she relies on the advantage long-term employees give her to compete in national and international markets.

"That experience has made more deals for us than any equipment I could buy," she said.

Jobs postings

Other jobs in this week's jobs newsletter include a pharmacy tech trainee at the University of Vermont Medical Center , which comes with the possibility of a $3,000 signing bonus. The part-time job pays as much as $21.52 per hour.

St. Johnsbury is looking for an executive director for Rural Community Transportation, Inc ., a job that pays $115,000 to $130,000 per year, plus benefits. Be forewarned that the list of job responsibilities is long, and includes "long-term strategy, vision, financial management, climate, staff support, operations, and representation and collaboration within the community."

And finally, the town of Coventry is looking for a town administrator , a job that pays $45,000 to $65,000, plus benefits. The job is full-time, and not surprisingly, you will be required to attend evening Selectboard meetings twice a month.

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 802-660-1841 or ddambrosio@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDambrosioVT. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Swanton manufacturing company is hiring to keep up with demand for medical tools