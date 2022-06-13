ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Burlington Free Press

Swanton manufacturing company is hiring to keep up with demand for medical tools

By Dan D'Ambrosio, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 5 days ago

Vermont Precision Tools was featured in last week's jobs newsletter from the Vermont Department of Labor . The Swanton manufacturer held a job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday last week to try to fill a dozen jobs paying from $18 to $30 per hour, according to President and Chief Executive Officer Monica Greene.

Greene said her company is looking for CNC operators as well as people to fill some support warehouse positions. CNC, or computer numerical control, tools are used for the precise machining required by VPT's clients, which include major medical device manufacturers as well as automotive and aerospace companies, both nationally and internationally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ciWay_0g8ujyux00

"Like other manufacturers we're all looking for help post-COVID," Greene said. "We're coming up with strong business opportunities and there's not enough labor."

Vermont Precision Tools was founded by Greene's father in 1968 and has about 300 employees — 200 in Swanton and another 100 in Franklin, Kentucky, at a subsidiary called Vermont Thread Gage. The company's bread and butter is what are called "bur blanks," which are used by clients like Stryker, Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic to make surgical drills.

"We start with basic bar stock," Greene said. "We take our customers' prints, which are mostly proprietary and considered confidential, to make the blanks. These tools will be fluted or have a diamond coating to put an edge on them. Once they're done they go into a variety of procedures. We make (the blanks for) cranial, neurological, spinal and ear, nose and throat drills."

Fixed limit gauging is another important product for VPT, devices made to measure the same single dimension over and over.

"It's an economical way to gauge something, reaming a hole or verifying the size of mating products," Greene said. "We're the largest manufacturer (of fixed limit gauging) in the country."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ml3yV_0g8ujyux00

Greene said she relies on the advantage long-term employees give her to compete in national and international markets.

"That experience has made more deals for us than any equipment I could buy," she said.

Jobs postings

Other jobs in this week's jobs newsletter include a pharmacy tech trainee at the University of Vermont Medical Center , which comes with the possibility of a $3,000 signing bonus. The part-time job pays as much as $21.52 per hour.

St. Johnsbury is looking for an executive director for Rural Community Transportation, Inc ., a job that pays $115,000 to $130,000 per year, plus benefits. Be forewarned that the list of job responsibilities is long, and includes "long-term strategy, vision, financial management, climate, staff support, operations, and representation and collaboration within the community."

And finally, the town of Coventry is looking for a town administrator , a job that pays $45,000 to $65,000, plus benefits. The job is full-time, and not surprisingly, you will be required to attend evening Selectboard meetings twice a month.

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 802-660-1841 or ddambrosio@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDambrosioVT. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Swanton manufacturing company is hiring to keep up with demand for medical tools

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Bank of Burlington raises startup capital in record time

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local, investor-owned, commercial operation is now one step closer to becoming the first new financial institution chartered in Vermont in decades. The Bank of Burlington tells WCAX News that in record speed, the organization has raised $33 million in startup capital, cashing in millions more than they needed to move forward with the project. And leaders raised the money in less than a month.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Medical Device#Business Opportunities#Vermont#Jobs#Cnc#Vpt#Medtronic
smcvt.edu

Lindsay (Hill) Kurrle ’93

Current job title and employer and briefly describe what it is you do: Secretary of Commerce and Community Development, State of Vermont. In a few sentences, tell us about yourself: My husband Jim and I built our home on what was once my family’s farm land in Middlesex, VT. We are the proud parents of three children. After graduating from Saint Michael’s, I worked at the international accounting firm KPMG and became a certified public accountant. For nearly two decades, I co-owned and operated a gas station and convenience store and a fuel hauling business. In 2016, Governor Phil Scott appointed me to be the Commissioner of Labor. In 2019, he appointed me Secretary of Commerce and Community Development.
WCAX

North Country orchard remembers Grandpa Bob Rulfs

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - The owner of a farm in New York’s North Country has died. The Rulfs Orchard Facebook page says Grandpa Bob Rulfs was a true legend. The orchard says as a little boy, he dreamed of having a farm but was told he may not be able to do that because of allergies. Nevertheless, he got a degree in animal husbandry and bought some cows.
PERU, NY
WCAX

UVM Medical Center nurses say they’re under attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM Medical Center nurses say they’re under attack. They’re calling on the hospital to do more after reports of violence in the emergency department. Nurses in the emergency department say they’ve been assaulted both verbally and physically while providing care to patients, and enough...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Expanded Amtrak service coming to northwestern Vermont

BARRE, Vt. — The Vermont Agency of Transportation is expanding passenger rail service to Burlington, Vergennes and Middlebury next month, as the agency looks to provide high-speed passenger rail to more areas of northwestern Vermont. Beginning July 29, The Amtrak Ethan Allen Express will begin offering daily service from...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Air service grows at BTV with expanded routes and new airline Sun Country

NEW NON-STOP FLIGHTS TO MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (MSP) FROM BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (BTV) AND STRONG AIR SERVICE UPGAGED MAINLINE SERVICE. Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Burlington International Airport (BTV) welcomed seasonal service to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) on Sun Country Airlines. The inaugural flight will land in BTV from MSP at 9:56 a.m. EST and will depart for the Twin Cities at 10:50 a.m. EST.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Homeownership program making a difference for BIPOC Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Racial justice is a key goal when it comes to efforts to create new affordable housing in Chittenden County. Buying a house is harder than it’s ever been. That’s why the Champlain Housing Trust is stepping up with a new initiative to help Black, Indigenous, and people of color become homeowners.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont teacher retires after 42 years at the same school

ESSEX, Vt. — After 42 years, Peter Gustafson is ready to retire. “I will miss it a lot. I really will. I’ll miss the daily routine and coaching as well," Gustafson said. He arrived at Albert D. Lawton Middle School in 1980 and estimates that he’s taught more than 5,000 students and coached more than 3,100 runners. He started the school's cross country team when he arrived.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont nurses sound alarm about violent attacks by patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Nurses at the largest hospital in Vermont are calling for a community-wide approach to ending violence in the workplace following what they described as a sharp rise in assaults inside the emergency department. "We are seeing a drastic increase in violence," revealed Amanda Young, a nurse...
BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Affordable Housing Opens in Stowe

The Lamoille Housing Partnership and Evernorth Company have partnered to combat the housing crisis here in Vermont, and today they cut the ribbon for a new building in Stowe. Vermont officials say the housing came together through a combination of state and federal funding. Gus Seelig said the state “invested 3.2 million dollars of funds […]
STOWE, VT
sevendaysvt

Popular Wake Robin Tag Sale Returns After Three-Year Hiatus

At 8:59 a.m. on Saturday, Jim Wick opened the door of the community parking garage at Wake Robin, a high-end, hilltop retirement community in Shelburne. The first shopper had arrived at 6:30 a.m. By 6:45, a line had begun to form. Now cars were parked bumper-to-bumper along the road leading to the residences, and hundreds of masked customers were flooding in, on the lookout for cut-rate treasures. They quickly transformed the cavernous space into a bustling marketplace.
SHELBURNE, VT
willistonobserver.com

Congress acts on postal problems

Law intends to increase accountability, transparency at USPS. The postal delivery problems that have resurfaced in Williston in recent weeks have plagued communities nationwide for nearly two years — and have prompted an act of Congress. Signed into law in April, the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 has...
WILLISTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh cyclist airlifted and paralyzed

PLATTSBURGH | What started as a scenic midday bicycle ride recently ended in tragedy and the community is now rallying behind a Plattsburgh family as they face a long and difficult road to recovery. Matthew A. Burgin, 53, was cycling on Pellerin Road at about 1 p.m. June 8 when...
VTDigger

Vermont child tax credit not enough

I was so proud to see that the Vermont House passed its own statewide version of the child tax credit. This is estimated to impact approximately 33,000 Vermont children at a time when rising inflation is negatively affecting the everyday lives of average Vermonters. And we know for a fact that these credits help.
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

913
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy