BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the town of Ballston on June 12. According to NYSP, troopers responded to a Ballston Lake residence at approximately 9 p.m. on June 11 after a 27-year-old man was reported to have shot a shogun in a nearby field. State Police said the man had also made suicidal statements to an occupant of the residence.

5 DAYS AGO