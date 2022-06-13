91 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

REDU shares jumped 138.5% to settle at $3.41 on Friday. RISE Education announced expected timing for the completion of the merger with Dada Auto. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS gained 60.4% to settle at $6.72.

COGT shares surged 58.7% to close at $7.87 on Friday after the company reported initial data from its ongoing Phase 2 APEX clinical trial. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS rose 40.2% to settle at $9.66. Alpha Tau Medical recently announced FDA approval of its IDE application to initiate its multi-center pivotal study for the treatment of recurrent cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma using the Alpha DaRT.

RDBX gained 39.4% to close at $13.20 on above-average volume as the stock trended across social media platforms. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC jumped 38.7% to close at $12.50.

BIMI rose 30% to settle at $0.6762 after the company announced it entered a $5 million stock purchase agreement with chairman Fnu Oudom. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS gained 29.2% to close at $1.46.

ACXP rose 23.2% to settle at $3.77. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited OXBR surged 19.9% to close at $4.34.

CSSE gained 19.8% to close at $8.76. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX rose 19.7% to settle at $0.5296. Nymox Pharmaceutical, last month, received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding the company's New Drug Application for fexapotide triflutate.

GORO jumped 19.4% to close at $2.09. Gold Resource, last month, posted Q1 EPS of $0.05. Enservco Corporation ENSV gained 17.5% to close at $3.09.

QNGY surged 17.3% to close at $0.54. Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS shares gained 16.6% to close at $0.20.

ACLX jumped 16.4% to settle at $24.43. Regis Corporation RGS jumped 16.3% to close at $0.65. Regis partnered with salon technology provider Zenoti to support its 5,000+ locations.

PBTS gained 16.1% to close at $1.30 after jumping 190% on Thursday. Renovare Environmental, Inc. RENO rose 15.6% to settle at $0.2702.

BGXX gained 15.2% to close at $2.58. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM jumped 14.8% to close at $4.58.

PALT rose 14.7% to close at $2.23 after the company acquired Visicom's ManyCam assets for $2.7 million. Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS jumped 10.8% to close at $0.4490.

EDU rose 10.1% to close at $16.21 after dropping around 15% on Thursday. Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI gained 10% to close at $2.52. Energy Focus recently reported a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

IMTE gained 9.4% to close at $2.90. Integrated Media Technology announced Memorandum of Understanding to develop sourcing channel of halal products in Thailand. RLX Technology Inc. RLX shares gained 6.5% to close at $2.30.

DTST gained 6.4% to close at $3.34. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX surged 6% to close at $0.6524.

Losers

Revlon, Inc. REV shares dipped 52.8% to close at $2.05. Revlon is reportedly close to filing for bankruptcy.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC declined 48.6% to settle at $0.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC shares fell 39.2% to close at $4.92 on Friday after the company announced clinical proof-of-concept data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of FTX-6058 for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD fell 28.5% to close at $0.3451 after declining 6% on Thursday.

Axcella Health Inc. AXLA fell 27% to close at $2.00.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX declined 24.5% to settle at $1.23. Bluejay Diagnostics recently announced that the FDA has agreed to consider its plan to pursue a De Novo submission for the Symphony IL-6 Test.

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU shares dropped 24.5% to close at $65.93 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its first quarter. The company said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $600 million and $604 million.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 24.1% to close at $4.80.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 23% to close at $0.5776.

Immuneering Corporation IMRX dipped 23% to settle at $4.95.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO fell 22.3% to close at $2.02.

Boxed, Inc. BOXD dipped 21.9% to close at $1.96.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL declined 21.4% to close at $9.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ fell 21.3% to close at $2.40.

Dave Inc. DAVE dipped 20.8% to close at $0.99.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. GLSI dropped 20.7% to close at $8.35.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD fell 20.6% to close at $2.74.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU dipped 20.4% to settle at $6.94 after the company reported additional data from the CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy Phase 1 ANTLER trial at the European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN fell 20.2% to close at $0.6578 after the company announced topline clinical data for CY6463 in MELAS patients at UMDF Mitochondrial Medicine 2022 Symposium.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS dipped 19.7% to close at $1.51. Vivos Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.26 per share.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA dropped 19.7% to close at $0.9401.

Wejo Group Limited WEJO shares fell 19.5% to close at $1.57. Wejo recently announced the expansion and extension of its relationship with Microsoft Maps.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA dipped 19.5% to settle at $2.98.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU declined 19.5% to settle at $14.16. B of A Securities downgraded Lulus Fashion Lounge from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $21.

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR fell 19% to close at $4.13 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE dropped 18.9% to close at $0.1835.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IDRA fell 18.8% to close at $0.53. Idera Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported results from an investigator-sponsored trial in melanoma patients.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. VVNT declined 18.8% to settle at $4.37.

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX shares fell 18.5% to close at $6.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees Q4 net revenue of $485 million to $495 million.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC dipped 18.2% to close at $48.07 after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $68 to $41.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO declined 18.1% to close at $3.98. Aptevo Therapeutics recently announced new preliminary remission data on four additional patients enrolled in on-going APVO436 dose expansion Phase 1B Trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZYNE fell 17.8% to close at $1.06.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY fell 17.4% to settle at $0.9585.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC dipped 17.3% to close at $0.2860. AnPac Bio regained compliance with requirements to remain listed on Nasdaq Capital Market.

WeWork Inc. WE fell 17.2% to settle at $5.96.

Qutoutiao Inc. QTT dropped 17.1% to settle at $1.41.

Apyx Medical Corporation APYX fell 16.8% to close at $6.24. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), last week, announced 510(k) clearance of Apyx Medical’s Renuvion Dermal Handpiece for specific dermal resurfacing procedures.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK fell 16.7% to close at $2.89.

EBET, Inc. EBET fell 15.9% to settle at $3.02. EBET entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional and accredited investors to issue 0.97 million shares and warrants to buy up to an aggregate of 0.97 million shares.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC dipped 15.9% to close at $0.5231. IGC recently received U.S. Patent for method and composition for treating seizure disorders, utilizing CBD.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT fell 15.8% to close at $6.38.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. HOWL fell 15.7% to close at $4.62.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 15.7% to settle at $2.31.

Akouos, Inc. AKUS declined 15.6% to close at $4.18.

Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 15.5% to close at $2.56.

HyreCar Inc. HYRE dipped 15.3% to settle at $1.05.

DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT fell 15.1% to close at $2.76 after jumping around 80% on Thursday. DBV Technologies announced private placement financing of $194 million.

Valneva SE VALN fell 15% to close at $20.00.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN dipped 14.8% to close at $5.70.

Cepton, Inc. CPTN dropped 14.6% to settle at $1.46.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN tumbled 14.4% to close at $0.2527. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently announced results from a preclinical combination study of SON-1010 with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibition.

Freshworks Inc. FRSH fell 13.8% to close at $12.35.

JanOne Inc. JAN fell 13.5% to close at $3.26. JanOne, on Thursday, said its ARCA Recycling subsidiary announced it will open three new recycling centers in June and July.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP shares declined 12.3% to close at $0.3074 after jumping 93% on Thursday.

Quhuo Limited QH fell 10.4% to close at $0.43.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd NISN fell 8.2% to close at $0.78 after the company announced a buyback of up to $8 million.

View, Inc. VIEW fell 8.2% to close at $2.35.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS shares fell 8% to close at $0.8187 after the company announced it has received a written notice from NASDAQ that co. had failed to maintain compliance with the minimum bid requirement under Nasdaq listing rule.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. SELB fell 7.3% to settle at $1.14.

Epizyme, Inc. EPZM fell 6.7% to close at $0.61 after declining around 8% on Thursday.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX slipped 5% to close at $6.43. Goldman Sachs downgraded GoodRx Holdings from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $9.