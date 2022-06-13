Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for June 13

Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan will host its third annual drive-in Fourth of July Fireworks & Drones Show on July 4. WTAW will broadcast music that is synced to the fireworks. The RELLIS parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m. tx.ag/driveinfireworks. Juneteenth Parade &...
Juneteenth festivities kicked off in Brazos County on Wednesday morning at the Lincoln Recreation Center with storyteller Toni Simmons’ presentation “Dancing for Freedom.”. The 20th annual celebration, which was put on as a partnership between the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s education department and the City...
“Celebrate! A View of Juneteenth Traditions and Customs,” an exhibit of artifacts, images and newspaper articles, is open through July at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Bus Depot Gallery, at 313 East Alamo. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and by appointment. Gospel Festival, 6 p.m.,...
The Bryan-College Station Public Library System is hoping to start a satellite neighborhood library at the Lake Walk development in Bryan with the help of the community and partnerships in the city. The satellite library would be in a vacant 2,371 square-foot building space between the POV Coffee House and...
A Bryan man was arrested Thursday night after being involved in an altercation which ended in a shooting, police said. Dale Pendergraft, 39, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Janet Hadley said she jokes with her husband, Jerry, their restaurant in Bremond is the couple’s first home since they spend more time there than anywhere else. But after 31 years, Janet’s restaurant will be open for the final time on Saturday. The restaurant has become known for its hamburgers, self-described as “addictive.”
Bo Barrow has been hired as Iola’s head football coach and boys athletics director, the school district announced Friday. Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg, who resigned last month. In a Facebook post last month, Barrow announced he was leaving Sabine High School in Gladewater to be head baseball coach and...
Traditions Club in Bryan will host the Texas Golf Association’s seventh Women’s Stroke Play on June 24-26. The TGA began the event in 2015. The tournament’s field of 84 players will compete over 54 holes of individual stroke play. The 30 players with the lowest handicap will compete in the championship flight, while other players have the option to join them. Those who do not will be put into other flights after 36 holes.
If residents of Bryan-College Station looked up at the sky Wednesday afternoon they likely saw helicopters flying around as part of a large-scale aviation search and rescue exercise called 2022 SAREX. The training exercise is a partnership between the Texas Military Department, Texas A&M Task Force 1, Texas Department of...
Last weekend marked the hottest days of the year so far in Bryan-College Station, and with temperatures forecasted to be close to 100 the rest of the week there could be more stress for old or undermaintained air conditioners. Air conditioners can fail for many reasons and these failures are...
State health officials reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Wednesday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,275 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 15 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley...
Throwing a “horns down” gesture after singing the national anthem at the NCAA women’s softball championship cost a Texas A&M graduate the opportunity to perform at the College World Series next week, he said. Zac Collier, Texas A&M class of 2018, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Texas...
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly a month had passed since Texas A&M sophomore pitcher Wyatt Tucker last pitched, but after a 28-day reprieve, the right-hander showed no rust as he blazed through three scoreless innings of relief in the 13-8 loss to Oklahoma on Friday in the College World Series.
Once again the city of Bryan leadership has shown that it has no interest in what its residents want. Remember the city of Bryan's Municipal Golf Course? When put to a vote, residents overwhelmingly made it known that they wanted the course to stay where it was. But where is the golf course now? Moved to a different location.
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett made the cut on the number Friday at the U.S. Open, holding together a 3-over-par 73 at The Country Club to advance to the weekend with a 3-over 143 total after the first two rounds. Bennett was one of four amateurs...
Texas A&M graduate outfielder Dylan Rock was a third-team pick on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s All-America Team. Rock is batting .335 with 18 homers and 59 runs batted in for the fifth-seeded Aggies (42-18) who will play Oklahoma (42-22) at 1 p.m. Friday in the first round of the College World Series.
The Texas A&M baseball team had a shot to enter the opening ceremony of the College World Series, but with a little less fanfare than expected. Lightning began to strike around Charles Schwab Field midway through the team entrances, forcing fans and players to take cover inside the stadium. The Aggies and the Texas baseball team were the only two to not get a firework framed entrance into the field, but sill marched in to the applause of a few Aggies in the stands.
Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and wide receiver Mike Evans will be inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 2 during the 44th Annual Burgess Banquet. Manziel and Evans are part of the 2022 class announced by the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association on Wednesday that includes offensive tackle Luke Joeckel, baseball players Chuck McGuire and Mike Scanlin, former men’s basketball guard Bernard King, former swimmer Triian Aljand and recently retired A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair.
The Texas A&M women will be a host for the 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Kickoff Weekend from Jan. 27-30 with Florida, Arizona and Florida Atlantic in the field. The seventh-seeded Aggies earned the right to open at home by placing in the ITA’s 2022 final top 15 rankings. A&M will play Florida Atlantic and Florida will face Arizona in the opening-round matches. The winners will meet to see who advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships hosted by Washington.
