North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for June 13

Westfield Shopping Center’s spacious parking lots were ablaze Wednesday with children’s smiles and outfits of all colors for Nebraskaland Days’ Kids Costume Parade. Organizers counted 218 children ages 3 to 12 who registered (or had their parents register for them) for drawing for one of seven bicycles of various sizes. The morning mini-parade launched the first official day of Nebraskaland Days’ 55th edition in North Platte and 58th overall, counting the delayed, truncated 2020 festival during the COVID-19 pandemic.
