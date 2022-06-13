North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for June 13

Tesla owners traveling across Nebraska on Interstate 80 will soon be able to charge their cars while grabbing a meal at the south Runza in North Platte. Josh Catlett, whose family has owned the south Runza on Dewey and Leota streets for 21 years, said he reached out to Tesla about three years ago. It took some time, but Tesla decided to install a supercharger station at the south Runza and two other Runza locations in Nebraska as well.

