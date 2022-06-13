ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for June 13

North Platte Telegraph
 5 days ago

Read through the obituaries published today...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

North Platte Telegraph

Leland and Cathy Poppe receive Dale Studley Memorial Award

Leland and Cathy Poppe were named recipients of the Dale Studley Memorial Award on Friday night during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. The couple are both longtime volunteers with the annual celebration and supporters of the community in general. “The Poppe’s are people who help make North Platte a better place...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraskaland Days' Pork Sandwich Feed draws crowds

Hungry residents lined up westbound on North Platte’s East Fourth Street for several blocks to partake of Nebraskaland Days’ annual Pork Sandwich Feed Thursday afternoon at Moose Lodge No. 551. Motorists had to turn north on Belmont Avenue and enter the alley behind the lodge to pick up takeout food from the event.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

USS Nebraska sailors win annual Nebraskaland Days Cake Bake

It might not have had the style that one might see on an episode of “Cake Masters,” but the baked goods attracted a pretty price on Friday at the Platte Bar. The crew of the USS Nebraska’s work — a representation of the submarine surfacing on a sea of blue frosting — earned the top bid during the Nebraskaland Days Cake Bake auction.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte, NE
Obituaries
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Golden Games honors longtime farmers market vendor

The annual Nebraskaland Days Golden Games event honored Leva Cochran with the 2022 Shawna Tatman Memorial Golden Senior award Thursday at the North Platte Recreation Center. Cochran, 92, is the last surviving vendor of the original vendors at the North Platte Farmers Market that started in 1976. In 2021, she celebrated 45 years of selling at the market.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte splits with Hastings; wins 2nd game 4-1

Griffin Myers had three hits, and North Platte took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of a 4-1 win over Hastings in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday at Bill Wood Field. The Plainsmen dropped the first game 2-1 in a continuation from a game that was rained...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

City of Lexington to purchase assisted living facility that had been slated to close

LEXINGTON — The city of Lexington has announced they will be buying the Avamere senior assisted living facility in Lexington. In a news release, the city said it will acquire the property from owner United Partners LLC of Roswell, New Mexico, no later than Aug. 1. The city intends to lease the facility to a local nonprofit corporation that will be formed to operate a senior assisted living community beginning Aug. 1.
LEXINGTON, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tesla partners with south North Platte Runza for eight supercharger station

Tesla owners traveling across Nebraska on Interstate 80 will soon be able to charge their cars while grabbing a meal at the south Runza in North Platte. Josh Catlett, whose family has owned the south Runza on Dewey and Leota streets for 21 years, said he reached out to Tesla about three years ago. It took some time, but Tesla decided to install a supercharger station at the south Runza and two other Runza locations in Nebraska as well.
North Platte Telegraph

Kids parade kicks off parade week, Nebraskaland Days

Westfield Shopping Center’s spacious parking lots were ablaze Wednesday with children’s smiles and outfits of all colors for Nebraskaland Days’ Kids Costume Parade. Organizers counted 218 children ages 3 to 12 who registered (or had their parents register for them) for drawing for one of seven bicycles of various sizes. The morning mini-parade launched the first official day of Nebraskaland Days’ 55th edition in North Platte and 58th overall, counting the delayed, truncated 2020 festival during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Jacobson: Airport officials striving to keep quality service

As I have stated many times before, quality air service is critical to growing our region. I am pleased to have served several years on the North Platte Airport Authority before I was appointed to the Legislature in February 2022, and continue to watch the Airport Authority’s progress as they advocate for sustainable air service for District 42.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

60-year-old Ogallala cowboy defies his age at Buffalo Bill Rodeo

Rodeo would seem to be a sport for the young competitors. But Jim Persinger isn’t buying it. The Ogallala resident who turns 61 years old next month is still competing on amateur, senior and pro circuit events during the year. Things didn’t go the steer wrestlers way on Friday...
OGALLALA, NE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
North Platte Telegraph

Buffalo Bill continues with second night of rodeo action

If you’re going to be in the lead at a rodeo, you might as well be at the top with a brother. That’s where Ty Breuer finds himself after the second night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte on June 16. The bareback rider took the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

