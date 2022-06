In May, eight students were inducted into the French Honor Society at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA), sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French and locally sponsored by LSMSA Associate Lecturer of French Dr. Nathalie Malti. Inductees are Adé Adjignon (’24) of Baton Rouge; Tadgh Bowman (’23) of New Orleans; William Brown (’23) of Industry, TX; Emma Cecchini (’23) of Cary, NC; Emma Circello (’23) ofLivonia; Julia Ferrell (’22) of Natchitoches; Ashley Green (’23) of Houma; and Anh Pham (’23) of Ruston.

