A Bear called Friday fundraiser

Friday Harbor residents and visitors alike will have an opportunity to help save the life of one very special Moon Bear, Friday, June 17 at Brickworks in Friday Harbor. The event, “A Bear Called Friday,” is the culmination of the efforts of two island residents, Jayne Siroshten and Jan Murphy. The...
Submitted by the San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau. Do you care about how our visitors treat the San Juan Islands? Then you’ll love the colorful Stewardship Guides from San Juan County Public Works! Jam-packed with tips covering everything from water and trash to noise and wildlife, these guides engage visitors in what it means to be a steward of the San Juan Islands. If you or someone you know has an Airbnb, VRBO, or other non-traditional visitor lodgings, please get in touch with Amy Nesler at the Visitors Bureau (amy@visitsanjuans.com) for a copy, replacement, or replenishment of the Stewardship Guide.
There is still time to register! Island Rec has had some spaces open up for kid and adult summer programs. Check out our website for additional information and registration www.islandrec.org. Adult Beginner Outrigger Canoe Adventure Camp: Bike n’ Beach- Ages 11-16 AdultFirst Aid. Adult CPR Certification. Strong and Fit...
Submitted by Kai Hoffman-Krull. In 2019, the San Juan Islands Conservation District launched the San Juan County Forest Health Collaborative in coordination with public land management agencies throughout the archipelago. The Forest Health Collaborative is designed to identify and coordinate management projects that improve forest health throughout the region, enhance community education around ecological forestry, and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire. In 2021-2022 the Forest Health Collaborative coordinated nearly a quarter of a million dollars in forest health management projects on San Juan Island, Orcas Island, Shaw Island, and Waldron Island.
Submitted by San Juan Island Library. The San Juan Island Library District and San Juan Island National Historical Park are pleased to announce the return of their popular collaborative “Nature’s Mysteries” series. These series of interactive programs have been a well-attended educational initiative since 2020. In the past year, they have proven so popular that a second series, “Hidden Histories” has been added that deals with major international historical moments and how they impacted the San Juan Islands. Park staff have delivered over 15 programs, dealing with topics as diverse as The Secret Life of Trees and Echoes of the Opium War, allowing interested patrons to gain specialized knowledge about topics related to park history, culture, ecosystems, and wildlife.
