A Bear called Friday fundraiser

Submitted by the San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau. Do you care about how our visitors treat the San Juan Islands? Then you’ll love the colorful Stewardship Guides from San Juan County Public Works! Jam-packed with tips covering everything from water and trash to noise and wildlife, these guides engage visitors in what it means to be a steward of the San Juan Islands. If you or someone you know has an Airbnb, VRBO, or other non-traditional visitor lodgings, please get in touch with Amy Nesler at the Visitors Bureau (amy@visitsanjuans.com) for a copy, replacement, or replenishment of the Stewardship Guide.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO