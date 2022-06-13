ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full week of early voting in Athens, Oconee Co

By Tim Bryant
The early voting that began Saturday in Athens continues today and for the rest of the week of the Elections Office on Washington Street and in the Library on Baxter Street. Voters in Athens have, in addition to state and congressional runoffs, a County Commission contest to settle: Dexter Fisher faces Matt Pulver in Athens-Clarke County Commission District 5. Early voting ends Friday. Runoff day is next Tuesday, one week from tomorrow.

Matt Pulver is claiming the endorsements of Athens-Clarke County Commissioners Mariah Parker, Russell Edwards, Jesse Houle, and Carol Myers: Pulver will face Dexter Fisher in next Tuesday’s District 5 runoff. The winner replaces Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Tim Denson, who has won a seat on the Clarke County School Board. Early voting in the District 5 runoff continues through Friday. Julie Mauck and Ryan Hammock are the candidates for the Post 3 seat on the Oconee County School Board: early voting that for that GOP runoff takes place at the Elections Office on Court Street in Watkinsville.

Mike Collins and Vernon Jones, the Republicans in next week’s 10th District congressional runoff, spoke to a weekend gathering of Jackson County Republicans in Jefferson. The winner of the June 21 runoff will be a heavy favorite in the November general election in the race to replace Jody Hice, who leaves the US House after an unsuccessful campaign for Secretary of State. The 10th District covers Athens. Tabitha Green-Johnson and Jessica Fore are the Democratic candidates for Congress.

